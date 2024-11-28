Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow, is one of the most compelling characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First introduced in Iron Man 2, Natasha quickly became a fan favorite, not just for her unmatched combat skills and espionage expertise, but also for her complex personality and nuanced backstory. Bringing Natasha to life is Scarlett Johansson, who brought unparalleled depth to the role. Johansson skillfully portrays Natasha as more than just an action hero; she’s empathetic, smart, and relatable. Her ability to balance the character’s quiet vulnerability with her fierce determination elevates every scene she’s in. Her performance solidifies Black Widow as one of the MCU's most enduring and impactful heroes.

A former Russian spy turned S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and later an Avenger, Natasha is a character of many layers—haunted by her past but determined to forge a better future. Throughout the franchise, she battles Loki, Ultron, The Winter Soldier and Thanos, despite having no superpowers. After a long delay, she finally stars in her own standalone movie, Black Widow, released in 2021. While the chances of seeing her again are slim, audiences have enough material to rewatch whenever they miss Natasha Romanoff.

10 Natasha vs Yelena

'Black Widow' (2021)

The long overdue reunion between Natasha and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) takes place in Black Widow. Aware of each other's deadly skills, the two sisters are armed even before locking eyes with each other in a Budapest safe house. The meeting turned into a brutal brawl, with both of them engaging in a hand-to-hand fight inside the apartment. The fight does not seem to find a winner, which is a testament to their shared training in the Red Room and as Black Widows. Despite the ferocity, the fight eventually gives way to mutual understanding as they decide on a reluctant truce.

This scene perfectly encapsulates Natasha’s complicated relationships, being forced into the life of a spy from an early age. During her childhood, Yelena was her sister, until her reality was turned upside down. Her fight with Yelena is not just a brutal showdown but a manifestation of years of unresolved tension caused by a shared trauma. While the fight ends in a truce, it is actually a victory for both of their hearts as they rebuild their bond and work together. The scene also doubles as a great introduction to Yelena, who will return in Thunderbolts*.

9 Natasha in Lagos

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

During a mission with The Avengers to stop a biological weapon heist in Lagos, Natasha showcases her agility and combat prowess against multiple armed henchmen loyal to Crossbones (Frank Grillo) in Captain America: Civil War. After Captain America (Chris Evans) discovers that the weapon is already taken, Natasha steps in. She single-handedly defeats eight henchmen with her close-combat skills. Even when Crossbones attacks her by surprise, she keeps her cool and still gives tough resistance. If it not for the protection of his armor, Crossbones would have fallen as well.

Being the only member without superpowers or gadgets, Natasha is still a pivotal team member for the Avengers. With the new roster that includes Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Natasha brings precision, strategy, and sheer grit. Surrounded by armed opponents, she uses every ounce of her training to dispatch them efficiently, showcasing her versatility in high-stakes missions.

8 Natasha in Disguise

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Alexander Pierce's (Robert Redford) Project Insight would have been carried out if it were not for Black Widow's resourcefulness. She disguises herself as a member of the World Security Council using a Photostatic Veil to access classified information and dismantle the whole operation. Her calm demeanor shines as she removes the mask, to Pierce's surprise.

This moment highlights her mastery of espionage, pulling off one of her most classic spy moments that would make fellow spy Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) proud. Despite Pierce's warning that the cancelation of the project would lead to her past's revelation to the public, she still carries on. Project Insight will freely target innocent civilians just by following HYDRA's orders, and Natasha will not stand for this. In the past, she was trained to be an agent of chaos, but together with the true S.H.I.E.L.D., she is able to see clearly what Project Insight will entail.

7 Natasha vs Proxima Midnight

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

In Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow joins forces with Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Wanda Maximoff to face Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon) during the Battle of Wakanda. When Scarlet Witch is subdued by Proxima, Natasha and Okoye step in to fight despite both having no superpowers to face this otherworldly being. Natasha holds her ground against Proxima for a long time, so that finally, Maximoff is able to throw her at a moving Thresher using her powers, and kills her.

Natasha faces off with Proxima Midnight twice in Avengers: Infinity War. She arrives with Captain America and Falcon in Edinburgh just in time before Proxima and Corvus Glaive (Michael James Shaw) retrieve the time stone from Vision (Paul Bettany). Natasha herself is skillful enough to be able to ward off both members of the Black Guard. Both of these moments underline her fearlessness and her willingness to support the team even when the odds are stacked against them.