One can only wonder what kind of trouble Natasha's gotten herself into now.

“You made a scene, didn’t you?”

Those are the first words out of Natasha Romanoff’s mouth in the newest Black Widow clip that was released online by Disney. With just a few days left until the long-awaited film is released, the marketing machine is building hype for Scarlett Johansson’s final go-around as Romanoff, releasing a new clip from the film via their YouTube channel.

In the one-minute clip, which opens on Natasha and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova flying a helicopter, audiences can see David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Alexei Shostakov, breaking free of a prison in the middle of a snowy wilderness. He is haggard and covered in tattoos, presumably looking worse for wear after a long incarceration.

“What now?” he asks through an earpiece, as Yelena and Natasha, flying high above him, tell him that they’re helping him escape.

But things go south long before Alexei can safely board the helicopter. Other prisoners have also escaped into the yard, followed closely by armored guards who fire what look like tranquilizers into the crowd. Natasha instructs Alexei to go to the upper level of the compound, but he is stunned by a guard before he can arrive. The clip cuts to the Black Widow bumper just as he falls from a ledge, landing flat on his back in the dirty snow.

How this sequence plays into Black Widow’s final bow, we don’t know. Is she forming a team? Is the prison break part of some elaborate, Red Room-worthy scheme to take down a villain?

The sequence is the first full-length clip released from the film, alongside new TV spots that hint at Natasha’s exploration of her past. It is the only full-length clip released outside of TV spots, along with the many trailers Marvel has released for the long-delayed film. Originally scheduled for release in May of 2020, the film was delayed multiple times by the coronavirus pandemic, pushed back until it could finally receive a premiere and an in-theater release.

Black Widow also stars Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, alongside O-T Fagbenle and William Hurt. It is directed by Cate Shortland — the MCU’s first female director — with a screenplay by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok), and will premiere in theaters on July 9th, as well as on Disney+ for a Premier Access price of $30. Check out the full “Prison Break” clip below:

