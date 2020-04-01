‘Black Widow’ Makes a Composer Swap Late in Post-Production

Black Widow was originally scheduled to come out on May 1st before being pulled indefinitely due to coronavirus shutting down everything around the world. However, post-production continues on the upcoming Marvel movie, and now they’ve made a major change. The film was originally slated to be scored by Oscar-winning composer Alexandre Desplat. Desplat is also no stranger to blockbusters having previously scored Godzilla (2014) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. He’s also no stranger to being replaced on a production, having been swapped out for Michael Giacchino on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Now it looks like Desplat is being replaced again. According to Film Music Reporter [via /Film], Marvel will replace Desplat with Mission: Impossible – Fallout composer Lorne Balfe. Why they’re making the change is unclear. It’s possible that with all this release date shuffling, the movie no longer fits into Desplat’s schedule, but it will fit for Balfe. Also, considering the late date, it’s possible that Marvel wasn’t totally on board with what Desplat was doing, and since they’re now afforded extra time to make the film, they decided to go in a different direction.

The good news in all of this is that everyone involved will be fine. Black Widow will still probably be a massive hit (People are going to be very hungry for the comfort of a Marvel movie when this is all over), Desplat will remain one of Hollywood’s most sought-after composers, and this is a nice opportunity for Balfe who has also done good work on projects like The Crown and The LEGO Batman Movie.

Black Widow does not currently have a release date, but the moment Disney reschedules it, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Here’s the official synopsis for Black Widow: