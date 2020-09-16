New ‘Black Widow’ Images: Here’s a Fresh Look at Natasha & Yelena vs. Taskmaster

Three new images from Black Widow, the movie that will kick off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have arrived. Speculation on whether Scarlett Johansson‘s solo MCU movie would actually stick to its November 6 release date was reported just one day before the images were debuted. In light of this, these new images may feel like an attempt at reassuring audiences that yes, Black Widow is definitely coming in two months! But, more realistically, anything is possible and release plans can change last minute as we’ve repeatedly seen this year.

The Black Widow release date might be up in the air, but my excitement for this movie is not thanks to these images. They may not be spoilery, but who needs spoilers when you have Johansson, MCU newcomer Florence Pugh, and Black Widow antagonist Taskmaster featured in three new photos? We get a different perspective on Natasha (Johansson) and Yelena (Pugh) in two of the photo. In the third, we see Taskmaster in a tank. It’s still unclear who Taskmaster is underneath that helmet and this photo will only fuel speculation.

In addition to Johansson and Pugh, the Black Widow cast includes David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, and William Hurt. The Marvel movie is directed by Cate Shortland. As previously mentioned, Black Widow is the first movie in the MCU’s Phase 4. Chloé Zhao‘s Eternals is set for release after Black Widow, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Doctor Strange: in the Multiverse of Madness arriving in the coming months and years.

Black Widow is still scheduled for theatrical release on November 6 but honestly, who knows! In the meantime, take a gander at these new images from the MCU Phase 4 movie below and get even more MCU updates here.

