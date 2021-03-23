Today, Disney announced that the studio would be shifting their upcoming schedule, including once again pushing the theatrical release of Marvel’s Black Widow from May 7 to July 9, in addition to releasing the film on Disney+ with Premier Access. Black Widow was originally planned to come out on May 1, 2020, but has moved several times over the last year. With this newest change in Black Widow’s release, Marvel Studios has also released a new poster for the film.

As the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, Black Widow’s move has also caused Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to shift to a September 3 release date. Black Widow was originally going to be the beginning of Phase Four, but with a theatrical release uncertain, Marvel has begun this latest phase through several Disney+ series, including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, as well as the upcoming Loki, which will also premiere prior to Black Widow’s release.

Black Widow is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and will feature Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow. This Marvel film will also introduce David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh into the MCU, and will feature another appearance by Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark. Pugh is also reported to be taking over the mantle of Black Widow in the Disney+ series, Hawkeye, also scheduled for release later this year.

Marvel has made it clear through Black Widow’s changing release date that this film is important to the films coming up in the MCU, ensuring that Johansson’s film is the first in this latest phase. With Marvel deciding to release Black Widow in theaters, as well as through the Premier Access option on Disney+, it seems as though Black Widow might actually be coming out this time around and meet its July 9 release date.

Check out the new poster for Black Widow below:

