A new trailer for Marvel Studios' upcoming Black Widow movie has just dropped, and fans of the longtime Avenger will have plenty to feast their eyes on, as it explores Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) heroic journey throughout her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring scenes from films like Avengers: Age of Ultron and that devastating Vormir moment opposite Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame. (I'm not crying, YOU'RE crying.)

This latest trailer follows a series of info drops regarding the latest solo movie in the MCU. Most recently, Marvel confirmed that after multiple release delays, Black Widow would finally premiere both in theaters and on Disney+ via Premier Access this summer on July 9, nudging it back slightly from its last planned premiere date of May 7. The studio had previously stressed that the movie would be a theatrical-only release, but now audiences will have the opportunity to watch Natasha's family reunion, as well as her attempts to confront the darkest parts of her ledger, via the streaming service as well.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Marvel Reveals New ‘Black Widow’ Poster After Release Date Change

What does that mean for Disney+ subscribers? As we've seen with other Premier Access releases like Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon, those interested in checking out Black Widow will have to pay $29.99 (in addition to the existing Disney+ subscription fee) for Premier Access ahead of the movie's Friday, July 9 release. Then, when the movie finally hits Disney+, they'll be able to watch it on the app. At this time, it's unclear if or when Black Widow will move from Premier Access-only to exist as a free title in the Disney+ app, but we'll provide further updates on that when they become available.

Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and O-T Fagbenle. The film is directed by Cate Shortland (Lore, Somersault), with story by Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision) and Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby), and screenplay written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Agent Carter). Black Widow will officially stand as the first feature film installment of the MCU Phase 4 slate, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as Eternals currently scheduled for release later this year.

Black Widow will premiere both in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9. Watch the new trailer below:

KEEP READING: Here’s How the Pandemic Changed Marvel’s Phase 4 Release Timeline

Share Share Tweet Email

Henry Cavill Gives Us a New Look at Geralt in 'The Witcher' Season 2 Set Photo Toss a coin to this perfect set photo.

Read Next