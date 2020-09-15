‘Black Widow’ November Release Date Delay Expected

In the latest “no shit, Sherlock” release date news, Disney is expected to delay the release of Marvel’s Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson.

Black Widow is slated to open on Nov. 6, but studios have been fleeing the fall in the wake of Tenet’s muted box office performance. Though theaters remain closed in major markets such as New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, the domestic grosses for Tenet reflect an American public that clearly isn’t ready to return to movie theaters no many how many safety precautions are in place. As a result, Warner Bros. pushed Wonder Woman 1984 from Oct. 2 to Christmas Day (though WB insiders insisted Tenet had nothing to do with the decision), while Universal bumped Candyman to next year, and STX pushed Greenland from September to late Q4.

Cate Shortland directed Black Widow, which co-stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, and William Hurt, the latter of whom reprises his role as Thaddeus Ross from 2008’s non-MCU movie The Incredible Hulk. Though Black Widow is a prequel, it’ll be interesting to see whether this latest delay throws off Marvel’s timeline, as producer Kevin Feige and his team put great thought into what comes out when. It’s unclear whether Black Widow will have any ramifications on future events within the MCU and upcoming films such as Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The same reports that claim Black Widow will be delayed also indicate the Disney is weighing what to do with Pixar’s Soul, which is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 20. Many industry observers believe that Soul will debut on Disney Plus, be it in front of or behind a paywall, though studio insiders have denied that scenario for months. Disney charged subscribers an additional $30 to watch Mulan, though it didn’t cost extra to watch Hamilton, Artemis Fowl or The One and Only Ivan on the streaming service.

What’s clear now is that all eyes are on MGM’s upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die, and whether that will stick to its Nov. 20 release date — especially with Mulan underperforming at the Chinese box office. To watch the new trailer for NTTD, click here, and you can also click here for the latest look at Black Widow.