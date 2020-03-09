New ‘Black Widow’ Poster Is a Family Affair

In addition to dropping the final trailer, Marvel Studios also released a brand new Black Widow poster today. The film is the long-awaited solo movie for Scarlett Johansson’s titular character, who made her MCU debut all the way back in 2010’s Iron Man 2. Over the course of the next several movies—especially the Captain America sequels and Avengers films—Johansson fleshed out this “sexy spy” character into a compelling, tortured individual with “red in her ledger.” Now, at last, we’ll see how that red got there in the first place.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow takes place primarily after the events of Captain America: Civil War but also appears to be flashing back to Natasha Romanoff’s time before Marvel’s The Avengers. The story finds the character returning to Russia and reuniting with her “family”—Florence Pugh is sister figure Yelena Belova, David Harbour is father figure Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is mother figure Melina Vostokoff.

All are present in this nifty poster, as are a league of female assassins. Indeed, the final trailer hints towards a plot in which the villainous Taskmaster is controlling the minds of female super spies and sicking them on pretty much whoever. Hence why Black Widow needs some help in confronting this particular evil, which has ties to the backstories of all the “family” characters here.

This is a solid poster, and while the design is certainly in lock-step with the Marvel mold—lead character flanked by supporting cast—I do like that the whole thing is done up to reflect the Black Widow logo.

Take a closer look at the new Black Widow poster below, and for a full look ahead check out our list of every upcoming Marvel movie. Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1st and also stars O.T. Fagbenle, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone.

Here’s the official synopsis for Black Widow: