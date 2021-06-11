With less than a month to go before the long-awaited release of Black Widow, fans are preparing to settle in for the latest MCU adventure featuring former spy and Avenger Natasha Romanoff as she reckons with the red in her ledger, reunites with her old family, and discovers a new enemy in the mysterious and deadly Taskmaster. But CJ 4DPLEX is teasing at least one way for audiences to see Natasha's solo movie with a brand-new ScreenX poster for Black Widow, and Collider has your exclusive look at the art.

ScreenX is the most visually advanced multi-screen theater experience allowing moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by expanding specially selected sequences of the film to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating a surrounding, immersive, and panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. The film will be released in 48 ScreenX locations in the US and 355 locations worldwide.

CJ 4DPLEX will also be releasing Black Widow in the multi-sensory 4DX experience in 41 locations in the US and 769 locations worldwide. 4DX allows audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen.

Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and O-T Fagbenle. The film is directed by Cate Shortland with story by Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision) and Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby), and screenplay written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Agent Carter). Black Widow will officially stand as the first feature film installment of the MCU Phase Four slate, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as Eternals currently scheduled for release later this year.

You can experience Black Widow in ScreenX when the newest MCU movie premieres July 9. Preorder tickets are on sale now. The film will also be available on Disney+ via Premier Access beginning on that same date. Check out the exclusive ScreenX poster below:

