There are lots of aliens, assassins, and even a talking raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In terms of women over 40, though, that’s where things get scarcer. This long-running franchise has featured certain characters that fit that descriptor, but only a handful. Yes, characters like Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), had both prominent roles in the story and participation in action sequences. More often than not, such characters, like Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and Nova Prime (Glenn Close) were passive figures relegated to background roles.

It’s a problem throughout this series, but it’s not something exclusive to the MCU. Hollywood in general has a problem with imagining that women over a certain age have any stories to tell or roles to occupy in a narrative other than as a parental figure for male protagonists.

Offering a welcome departure from this norm is the Black Widow character Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). While she’s introduced in the film through a prologue set in 1995 as a traditional maternal figure, the ensuing story lends her several specifically detailed aspects that take her far beyond that conventional archetype. These qualities reflect the ways that this franchise can incorporate women over the age of 40 who feel like independent characters unto themselves. Just because this series has norms regarding this demographic doesn’t mean they can’t evolve, as evidenced by Vostokoff.

One critical way Vostokoff establishes a better vision for women over 40 in the MCU is simply through her pigs. When we first meet Vostokoff outside of Black Widow’s prologue, she’s tending to a bunch of enormous hairy swine trotting around a maze. Though taking on a maternal role to the animals, there’s also a sense of independence in this attitude. Vostokoff’s job thrives on detachment, a sense of not caring what happens to those around her. Seeing her having apparent affection for these creatures feels not like adherence to traditional gender norms, but Vostokoff finding her own quiet way to rebel against the norms of the Red Room. Just petting a pig is an act of defiance in the world Vostokoff inhabits.

It’s also worth mentioning how Vostokoff’s affection for her pigs eschews all kinds of stereotypes for what occupations older women are supposed to have in pop culture. This isn’t something soft like needlepoint, nor does it traffic in the other cliché of juxtaposing extreme activities with older women for the sake of a joke (for example, Glenn Close’s Grandmother in Hoodwinked and her affinity for snowboarding and other extreme sports). Heck, Vostokoff’s love for pigs doesn’t even come from the pages of the Marvel Comics she originated from; it’s something specifically detailed for this film that reflects her own interests and passions. Vostokoff and her pigs exist outside of both the pop culture stereotypes and comedic subversions of what should fascinate older women.

After the audience is introduced to Vostokoff and her pigs, the rustling of potential intruders, in the form of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and other figures from her past like Yelena (Florence Pugh), inspires her to grab a gigantic sniper rifle without any fanfare. Immediately, the viewer gets a detailed glimpse into the life of Vostokoff, how she adores her pigs and won’t blink to take care of those invading her existence. It’s the kind of nonchalant insight into a life divorced from a younger protagonist that many prior older women characters haven’t been afforded before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On top of all that, age isn’t even brought up in the character of Vostokoff. Rather than make self-deprecating gags about her age, such as the repeated gags in the Marvel Cinematic Universe about Aunt May being “hot” for her age, Vostokoff is just another member of the primary ensemble who’s as capable as anyone of engaging in hand-to-hand fights, jokes, or regrets over her past. When we meet Vostokoff tending to her hogs or when we see her fighting the henchman of Black Widow antagonist Dreykov (Ray Winstone), we’re supposed to see the character herself rather than a symbol who indulges in the usual hallmarks of how older women behave in mainstream cinema.

Vostokoff also gains further distance from standard depictions of women over 40 in pop culture simply by taking the time to dive into her psyche. It not only subverts certain storytelling norms but also functions as an effective extension of Black Widow’s exploration of people coping with the fallout of traumatic experiences. For instance, upon learning that her technology to control free will has been utilized to hurt young girls like Yelena, Vostokoff’s demeanor takes on something resembling the regret-filled horror of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile, an intimate conversation with Natasha sees Vostokoff brutally reflecting how being raised in The Red Room led her to believe there’s no larger world beyond these abusive confines she’s been encased in. Throughout her screen time, Black Widow offers plenty of opportunities not just to examine Vostokoff’s mindset but to also inject her with compelling nuance. These thoughtful character beats would be intriguing under any circumstance but prove especially exciting to see handed to a woman over 40.

Though Vostokoff is a welcome departure from the norms in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s worth noting that she shouldn’t be seen as this franchise solving all its problems when it comes to older women characters. A stepping stone towards overall rectification of this problem? Absolutely. But Vostokoff is not the endpoint of the MCU grappling with its problems of inclusion, not even close.

Thankfully, Black Widow is not the only 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe work to try and correct their lack of older women. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will feature legendary Hong Kong action star Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan. That film’s initial teaser trailer showed Yeoh pulling off some impressive stunt work; hopefully, an indicator that Yeoh will get a physically active role to play in that project. Meanwhile, Eternals will feature in its principal ensemble cast Salma Hayek as the superhero Ajak, who serves as the leader of the titular cosmic team.

Those two films are quite promising in how they feature prominent roles for older women in their respective plots. Unfortunately, it’s uncertain what kind of role older women will have in subsequent Marvel Cinematic Universe motion pictures. In a worst-case scenario, 2021 could be a fluke, and future slates of MCU features will largely eschew giving older women any sort of agency. On the other hand, the lack of clarity on what role this demographic will play in future MCU installments is largely due to the casts of titles like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels still being shrouded in mystery.

Until we hear more, Rachel Weisz’s Black Widow character Melina Vostokoff and the other older women characters in 2021 MCU movies remain anomalies in the broader franchise. If there is an upside to be gleaned here, though, it’s that Weisz’s Vostokoff does provide a promising blueprint for how MCU titles can make sure ladies over 40 avoid falling into familiar stereotypes — though not all of them need to be carbon copies of this super-spy. Vostokoff and her piggies reflect the way MCU movies can give older women specifically detailed characters to inhabit.

