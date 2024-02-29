The Big Picture Ray Winstone, who was Black Widow 's villain, found Marvel reshoots to be "soul-destroying."

Winstone claimed that he asked Marvel to recast his character.

Reshoots are not viewed this way by all of the MCU's cast of characters, however.

Marvel reshoots are something of a hot topic. There's a certain discourse about how reliant the studio is on their approach of "Well if it's not working, we'll just fix it in post." That approach has come under more scrutiny with the release of more critically unimpressive features—Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania springs to mind, in particular—and now, one of the actors involved in the process has actually gone into detail about what these reshoots involve and how damaging the process may be for those involved.

Ray Winstone, who appeared in 2021's Black Widow as the villain Dreykov, the head of the Red Room organization which trained Black Widow assassins, told the UK's Radio Times that, while he found working on the film to be "fine," the reshoots required by Marvel were offensive to him as an actor because it involved a number of executives coming down to the set to physically implement changes they didn't like about his performance. Filming wrapped in October 2019, for the film to go to the Marvel production executives, with "planned reshoots" scheduled months later in early 2020.

Winstone was so despondent with how the reshooting went that he actually asked Marvel to recast his character because he felt the essence of what he had brought to the film had been lost. He relented out of fear of being taken to court for breach of contract, but his sentiments were clear—the Marvel way is not for everyone.

"It was fine until you have to do the reshoots. Then you find out that a few producers have come down, and your performance is too much, it’s too strong… That’s the way Marvel works. It can be soul-destroying because you feel like you’re doing great work. I actually said, 'You ought to recast it because that was it for me.' And you end up doing it again because you’re contracted to do it. Otherwise you end up in court. It’s like being kicked in the balls."

The "Marvel Method" Isn't Hated by Everyone

Close

Iman Vellani, who starred in The Marvels, also spoke last year about the reshoot process at Marvel while promoting the film. Vellani attempted to normalize the method which, for a young actor starting out, may just seem the way things are, as she spoke with Collider's Perri Nemiroff.

"Well, we know we're gonna do additional photography before we even start filming. That amount of time is already slotted in way before we even got to production because, you know, the “Marvel Method,” they've been doing this thing since Iron Man , and it's worked out pretty well for them so far. I think because it's the entire shared universe, sometimes when a Disney+ project comes out, or another movie comes out, and a big change has been made in that one, now we have to change it. It's not a bad thing. This is literally how it works."

