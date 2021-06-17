We are just a few short days away from Black Widow finally reaching theaters after multiple delays, and critical reactions have begun dropping for the latest film from Marvel Studios. This movie has been a long time coming, as Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff was only the third original member of The Avengers that we met when she debuted in Iron Man 2 way back in 2010.
It's been over two years since we last saw a Marvel movie hit theaters, which means the anticipation couldn't be higher for Black Widow. The film is directed by Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome) and takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, as Natasha is forced to confront her past and fight the evil organization that built her as an assassin. Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision) and Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby) wrote the story, while Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok) penned the script. In addition to Johansson, the film also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and O-T Fagbenle. The film is set to hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9.
With only mere days left before Black Widow gets released, it's time to find out what the critics thought. Has Black Widow been worth the wait? Or is 2021 simply too late for Natasha Romanoff to get a solo film? Check out some of the early critical reactions below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in. In case you need a reminder, this is not the only MCU chapter to premiere this year, as we're also set to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as Eternals premiere later this year.
The first social media reactions call Black Widow "a solid addition to the MCU," and most critics seem to agree that this movie should have come a long time ago. Here's what Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Perri Nemiroff had to say:
Also the action is non-stop in #BlackWidow and so well done. And if you like it, you can thank 2nd unit director Darrin Prescott. You know his work from the ‘John Wick’ movies, ‘Black Panther,’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War.’ Don’t watch on Disney+. See this in a movie theater. pic.twitter.com/SiCuL66llR— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 17, 2021
Dug #BlackWidow a good deal! Was kinda worried about watching this story unfold knowing what’s to come in Endgame, that it might diminish the stakes, but that wasn’t the case. In fact, this is the kind of prequel story that feels bound to enhance other installments of the MCU. pic.twitter.com/sFcwHzW30Y— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 17, 2021
Marvel fans are going to really enjoy #BlackWidow. Lots of questions are answered w/ plenty of cool action. The big problem is we know Nat so well by now, she gets hugely outshined by almost everyone else in her own movie. Florence Pugh especially. Still, a solid addition to MCU. pic.twitter.com/xjW6aJyQkR— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 17, 2021
Another common consensus is that the stunts in this movie look particularly bruising, and the ensemble cast absolutely shines around Johansson, particularly Harbour and Pugh.
#BlackWidow : Actually bruising fighting and chase sequences, a go-for-broke Florence Pugh performance (does she turn in any other kind? nope), and a first half that's intimate and talky and kind of funny in a new way for the MCU; yes, I enjoyed this. pic.twitter.com/i48fFmjNud— Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 17, 2021
#BlackWidow is far from my favorite MCU entry, but there's still plenty to like for diehard fans. Florence Pugh steals the show as Yelena Belova. Putting Natasha Romanoff in the spotlight was *long* overdue, so I'm glad it finally happened. pic.twitter.com/QmNG5ZYmYR— Dan Casey (@DanCasey) June 17, 2021
Marvel fans rejoice: #BlackWidow is outstanding and an arguably S-tier entry in the MCU. Like Civil War, an aggressively bleak tone and dark story is balanced by legit LOL family comedy. Action is brutal; this is the first MCU film I've seen where stunts look like it hurts. pic.twitter.com/gkPLHGoPVb— BDG Union Member Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) June 17, 2021
#BlackWidow is excellent. An exhilarating shot of adrenaline. Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh nail the banter & ballet-like stunts. David Harbour is absolutely terrific. Big action set pieces are thrilling, propulsive & capably constructed. Multi-layered thematic resonance. pic.twitter.com/ew9r1NXvfL— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 17, 2021
The thread of these reviews, mostly, is that Black Widow should have gotten her solo movie a long time before this, but watching the character come into her own was ultimately worth the wait and it's best viewed on the big screen:
I wish we had more solo time with Natasha and I still can't help but think that a Black Widow movie should have happened years ago, especially considering the timeframe this movie falls in. Regardless, I was pleasantly surprised by #BlackWidow! The fight scenes were 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GR7XwgGqB0— Britany (@britany_murphs) June 17, 2021
#BlackWidow might be one of my favorite solo origin movies in the MCU. There's something about seeing Natasha finally get her story that made me emotional in all the best ways. Also, Florence Pugh was born for the MCU, and her dynamic with Scarlett is a triumph— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) June 17, 2021
I really liked Black Widow!! One of the funnier MCU movies, w/a ton of self-referential jokes for longtime fans, enough self-awareness to make the absurdity work. Florence Pugh & David Harbour steal the show. Definitely has some issues. But dug it! Absolutely see it in theaters! pic.twitter.com/i8s96I14It— julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) June 17, 2021
