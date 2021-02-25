Despite seemingly every other studio, from Warner Bros. to Paramount, jumping headfirst into a "streaming first (or very lightly second)" strategy for releasing even their biggest films, Kevin Feige seems insistent that his upcoming Black Widow, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that's all owned by Disney, will not employ a hybrid theatrical/streaming release, instead opting for a straight-up theatrical release this May. So until we can all safely gather in a theater to watch Scarlett Johansson get into some spy shenanigans — or Feige blinks and they go for a Disney+ Premier Access — this behind-the-scenes photo of Johansson doing some blue screen photography will have to satiate your appetite until then.

RELATED: Kevin Feige Is Reportedly Opposed to a 'Black Widow' Hybrid Release — But Will Disney Do Otherwise?

Posted on makeup artist Deborah Lamia Denaver's Instagram (Denaver is credited as Johansson's personal makeup artist on many of her MCU films, and has also worked on superhero movies like Birds of Prey), the shot features Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in front of a blue screen pointing a gun toward something above her, seemingly floating or flying in the air, ready for action. Thus far, Cate Shortland's film seems to be a more grounded, muscly action-thriller than the cosmic oddities we've been seeing in the MCU lately, and this pic seems to prove that we'll see a lot of visceral action sequences from our star. That is, until we find out what's filled in in this blue screen shot.

Check out this Black Widow behind-the-scenes picture, featuring Scarlett Johansson as the title character fleeing upward in front of a blue screen, below. The next chapter of the big-screen MCU comes to theaters May 7.

KEEP READING: How the MCU Was Made: ‘Marvel’s The Avengers’ and How That Thanos Scene Happened

Share Share Tweet Email

'Rugrats' Is Coming Back With Its Original Cast and a Bold New Animation Style Reptar lives!