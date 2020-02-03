‘Black Widow’ Super Bowl Trailer Spotlights a Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh Team-Up

The Super Bowl trailer bonanza is on, and Disney ain’t holding back. We’ve already got an epic new Mulan trailer, and now Marvel Studios has debuted a new peek at Black Widow. Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, the long-awaited Widow solo movie takes Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) back to her roots, introducing us to her pre-Avengers fam in a mission that pits her against a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past.
It’s a brief 30-second spot and pretty much falls in line with what we’ve already seen from the previous trailer and the footage screened at events like SDCC and CCXP, but this little spot definitely points some of the spotlights at Johansson’s co-star Florence Pugh, which ain’t exactly a surprise considering the actress is on a roll at the moment with Fighting with My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women all hitting big with critics, not to mention a little ol’ Oscar nomination for the latter.
Check out the Black Widow trailer below. The film opens May 1st and also stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and O-T Fagbenle.
Here’s the official synopsis for Black Widow:
In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.