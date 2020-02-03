‘Black Widow’ Super Bowl Trailer Spotlights a Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh Team-Up

The Super Bowl trailer bonanza is on, and Disney ain’t holding back. We’ve already got an epic new Mulan trailer, and now Marvel Studios has debuted a new peek at Black Widow. Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, the long-awaited Widow solo movie takes Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) back to her roots, introducing us to her pre-Avengers fam in a mission that pits her against a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past.

It’s a brief 30-second spot and pretty much falls in line with what we’ve already seen from the previous trailer and the footage screened at events like SDCC and CCXP, but this little spot definitely points some of the spotlights at Johansson’s co-star Florence Pugh, which ain’t exactly a surprise considering the actress is on a roll at the moment with Fighting with My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women all hitting big with critics, not to mention a little ol’ Oscar nomination for the latter.

Check out the Black Widow trailer below. The film opens May 1st and also stars David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and O-T Fagbenle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Black Widow: