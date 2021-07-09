The Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming back to theaters with Black Widow, and early estimate numbers tell us that the pandemic didn’t affect the popularity of the MCU. Even if all theaters aren't operating at full capacity yet, the solo adventure of Scarlett Johansson’s super-spy is on track to be the most successful release since the beginning of the pandemic.

With Black Widow estimates putting preview night U.S. box office at $13.2 million, the new MCU dethrones the already impressive results of F9, which got $7.1 million on its first Thursday. The numbers are not only high for pandemic metrics but also in comparison to other MCU movies. As an example, Ant-Man and the Wasp hauled $11.5 million on preview night, while Guardians of the Galaxy only reached $11.2 million. Early predictions also project a box office between $80 million and $90 million for a 3-day start. That doesn’t take into consideration 41 international markets where the movie is already available, including France, Russia, Australia, Japan, and Brazil.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED:‌ 'Black Widow' Director Cate Shortland on What Marvel Fans Would Be Surprised to Learn About the Making of the Film

It’s no surprise that Black Widow has been well-received in theaters. Before the pandemic, Disney released three MCU movies every year, all of them making hundreds of millions of dollars. However, since Black Widow is the first MCU movie to also be available on Disney+ at release time, the question of whether streaming and piracy could hurt the movie’s profits lingered. The answer is no, apparently, as Black Widow has started its time in theaters by surpassing expectations.

Natasha’s long-overdue solo adventure happens between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, leading the heroine to confront her past and bring down the evil organization that builds female assassins such as herself. Cate Shortland directs Black Widow from a story by Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision) and Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby), and a screenplay written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok). The movie also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour.

Black Widow is now available in theaters and to stream via Disney+ Premier Acess.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Kevin Feige Explains How ‘Black Widow’ Sets Up the Future of the MCU in New Featurette

Share Share Tweet Email

The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now There's a little something for everyone.

Read Next

Marco Vito Oddo (422 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate by superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develop games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo