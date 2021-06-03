Ahead of its July premiere, Marvel Studios has released a special look at Black Widow that puts the spotlight on Natasha’s years-long journey to the events of the highly-anticipated prequel. The one-minute preview also puts family first as it promises fans they’ll learn everything about the hero’s past.

Titled “Playmaker”, the latest teaser has Scarlett Johansson narrating about her character's past, accompanied by new, action-packed footage. Additionally, snippets of her appearances in other MCU films are juxtaposed opposite Natasha’s interactions with her Russian family, which includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff. Meanwhile, Taskmaster remains the biggest threat in the trailers, along with the mystery of who is playing the iconic villain.

Like Natasha declares in the special preview, Marvel Studios is done running from its past with the long-awaited solo film. After years of appearing alongside an ensemble in the MCU, Black Widow will finally get the spotlight people have been craving since she first appeared in Iron Man 2. Moreover, fans have had to remain ever so patient as the completed project sat at Marvel for a year while the pandemic raged on. Fortunately, there’s only one month left to go, and audiences will have the choice to see it in theaters or in the comfort of their own homes.

Black Widow also stars O-T Fagbenle and William Hurt. Cate Shortland directs the film from a story by Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision) and Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby), with screenplay written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok). After MCU fans finally get to see Black Widow next month, Phase Four continues with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and multiverse extravaganza Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year.

Black Widow will premiere both in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9. Watch the special look below:

