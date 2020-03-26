First Trailer for ‘#blackAF’ Reveals Kenya Barris’ New Netflix Comedy Series

From Kenya Barris, the Emmy-nominated creator of black-ish, comes the new comedy series #blackAF. Loosely inspired by Barris’ irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture, #blackAF flips the script on what we’ve come to expect a family comedy series to be. Pulling back the curtain, #blackAF uncovers the messy, unfiltered and often hilarious world of what it means to be a “new money” black family trying to get it right in a modern world where “right” is no longer a fixed concept. You can watch the first trailer for the new Netflix series below, and be sure to add it to your watchlist today!

The Netflix original series stars Barris as a fictionalized version of himself and Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca) as his wife Joya. Kenya and Joya’s children are played by Genneya Walton (Extant), Iman Benson (Suits), Scarlet Spencer (Bright), Justin Claiborne (Reverie), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Justine, The Resident) and Richard Gardenhire Jr. Guest stars this season include Nia Long, Issa Rae, Mike Epps, Lena Waithe, Ava DuVernay, Will Packer, Tim Story, Tyler Perry, Bresha Webb, Kym Whitley, and Melvin Gregg.

#blackAF is executive produced by Barris, Jones, and Hale Rothstein, and all eight 30-minute episodes will be available to stream on April 17th. Check out the first trailer here: