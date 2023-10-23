Jay Baruchel-led biographical comedy feature BlackBerry is soon making its AMC debut as a three-part limited series, the network announced. Directed by Matt Johnson the feature explores the behind-the-scenes drama of the rise and fall of now-defunct mobile company. During the early 2000s, Blackberry phones were the most advanced phones allowing one to email and call all from one device; they spearheaded the advancements of smartphones till Androids and Apple took the industry by storm.

Blackberry is adapted from Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff's book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry. It follows the story of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, two friends who charted the way for smartphones as we know them. The feature is dubbed as a “whirlwind ride through a ruthlessly competitive Silicon Valley at breakneck speeds.”

The limited series will give fans unfamiliar with the movie a peek into Lazaridis and Fregin adding Jim Balsillie as co-CEO to their business and the work dynamic of the trio as they try to capture the market space and further chronicles all the reasons that led to the downfall of the cellular empire. BlackBerry made its debut at the Berlin Film Festival in February, earlier this year. While the feature failed to make an impressive box office run, it's well-liked by the critics with a 98 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. With the new three-part event, it might finally find its audience.

Who Starred in the ‘BlackBerry’ Movie?

Image via IFC Films

The movie casts Baruchel as Lazaridis, Glenn Howerton as Balsillie, Matt Johnson as Fregin, Rich Sommer as Paul Stannos, Michael Ironside as Charles Purdy, and Martin Donovan as Rick Brock. Further rounding off the cast are Michelle Giroux as Dara Frankel, SungWon Cho as Ritchie Cheung, Mark Critch as Gary Bettman, Saul Rubinek as John Woodman, Cary Elwes as Carl Yankowski, and Ben Petrie as Allan. Johnson also directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Matthew Miller.

BlackBerry’s three-night limited series starts on AMC and AMC+ on November 13. You can check out the announcement below: