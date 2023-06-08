Glenn Howerton has the kind of gig most actors can only dream of. As Dennis Reynolds, the resident malignant narcissist and “Golden God” of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Howerton has a lead role in a long-running sitcom with a legion of die-hard fans. It’s a role that allows him to show off the entire spectrum of his comic range, from wild-eyed megalomania (“I am untethered and my rage knows no bounds!”) to bratty petulance (“I’m not allowed to eat it with the skin!”), and even lets him demonstrate his impressive vocal range from time to time (“Dayman! Ah-ah-aaaah!”). He’s lent his talent to other shows, such as A.P. Bio and the first season of Fargo, but Dennis is, at least so far, the defining role of Howerton’s career.

And yet, when Howerton received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Jim Balsillie in Matt Johnson’s wry tech biopic BlackBerry, no one seemed particularly surprised. This was not a case of a sitcom actor earning his thespian stripes with an unexpected dramatic turn; instead, it was the kind of performance everyone knew Howerton (who trained at Juilliard) was capable of, but never had the chance to show, until now. It also helps that Jim and Dennis, as characters, share some common ground: both men are arrogant, selfish, and unscrupulous, prone to screaming fits and violent temper tantrums. But if that sounds like typecasting, it isn’t. While these roles may sound broadly similar, Howerton plays them in subtly, compellingly different ways, proving himself as an actor of rare intelligence and nuance even as he’s shouting obscenities in a phone booth.

Howerton's Dennis Reynolds Embodies Fragile Ego

For all his delusions of grandeur, Dennis Reynolds is far from the “five-star man” he claims to be. He’s a vain, oversensitive man-child, the kind of guy who promises to unleash fury “like the crashing of a thousand waves!” onto someone who had the temerity to describe Dennis’ Range Rover as a “starter car.” He’s deeply insecure about his own appearance, claiming to “always wear a little foundation” and skipping three days of meals after his sister Dee (Kaitlin Olson) tells him he has a “fat face.” He fancies himself a ladies’ man, but his relationships are defined by manipulation and emotional abuse (consider the infamous “D.E.N.N.I.S. System,” to say nothing of “The Implication”) because he knows that no woman with a shred of self-esteem would give him the time of day. His ego is a balloon, and the world is a cactus patch.

Even when Dennis is feeling good about himself, Howerton never loses sight of that fragility. When he preens, it sounds theatrical, like rehearsed lines in a monologue. (“My nose was chiseled by the gods themselves, Frank. My body was sculpted to the proportions of Michelangelo’s David.”) His rage is similarly performative, a chest-puffing, vein-bulging display from a boy trying to be a man - it’s telling that, after Dennis’ infamous “starter car” rant, the camera lingers on his sheepish, embarrassed face trying to play it cool again. When he’s actually upset, such as when he storms out of his high school reunion, he’s a lot less articulate: he’s seething, on the verge of sobbing, as he rails against “that idiot Tim Murphy - jerkoff!” And when he’s at his most frightened and vulnerable, such as when the gang digs up his mother’s corpse (long story), he becomes hysterical, shrieking and blubbering “my mommy’s a skeleton!” Dennis is fifty shades of pathetic, and Howerton plays every one of them perfectly.

Howerton Makes Jim Balsillie a Funny, Frightening Corporate Shark

Jim Balsillie, on the other hand, is not pathetic. He’s a steely-eyed corporate shark, a chainsaw with an MBA from Harvard and a zero-tolerance policy for bullshit. When he’s unimpressed by a pitch for a cellular device from stammering tech whiz Mike Lazaridis, which is a performance that takes Jay Baruchel to dramatic heights, and chummy nerd Doug Fregin (Matt Johnson), he demonstrates his boredom by making a phone call in the middle of Mike’s spiel. Immediately thereafter, he shows his ruthless streak by stepping on his colleague’s tax pitch in a meeting, which ultimately gets him fired. From there, he elbows his way into being co-CEO of Mike and Doug’s company, Research in Motion, where he whips a motley crew of shiftless tech geeks into shape as they create what will eventually become the BlackBerry.

Howerton makes Jim the perfect contrast to both Mike and Doug. In the early stages of the film, Mike is meek and indecisive, easily pushed around by stronger personalities like Doug. For his part, Doug is just as intelligent as Mike, but utterly lacks discipline, content to hang out with his friends at RiM and watch Raiders of the Lost Ark instead of doing actual work. When Jim steps in, it’s almost a relief, even though he raises at least a half-dozen red flags: Howerton plays him as a man who takes action, an ultra-decisive businessman who keeps himself in perpetual motion. And while some audience members may have more patience for Doug and his band of guffawing geeks than Jim does, it’s still impressive to watch Howerton command a room with every furious stare and forehead crinkle. At the very least, it was deeply satisfying to see Jim get a RiM employee to clear bandwidth for a phone call just by shouting “get off the fucking Internet!”

It’s far from the only time Howerton shouts in this movie, but what’s really remarkable is how different Jim’s fury feels from Dennis’. Whereas Dennis’ anger is borne of deep insecurity, Jim uses his as a weapon: like the bandwidth RiM uses for the BlackBerry, Jim’s rage is omnipresent, and he channels it for his own purposes. It erupts when Jim smashes a phone to scare off an unwanted intruder asking about a bounced check, and it erupts again when Doug mutters that he’s “co-CEO” one too many times, earning a hissed “shut the fuck up” and a fist Jim clearly wishes he could clench around Doug’s neck. It erupts most intensely when Jim chews out RiM for crashing the BlackBerry servers, in a violent outburst that ends up destroying a payphone. “We’re in the middle of a hostile fucking takeover!” he roars, looking like he’s on the verge of an aneurysm. “Do I need to have someone babysit you dorks?!”

BlackBerry is at least partially a comedy, and Howerton is capable of being very funny as Jim. He gets visibly annoyed when people mispronounce his last name (emphasis is on the first syllable, thank you very much). He imitates a stuttering techie with a mocking, immature “duhhh” and he scorns the nerds’ childish hobbies even as he obsesses over hockey. But there’s never any doubt how dangerous he is, and Howerton makes Jim frightening even when he’s funny. After all, how many other actors can bellow, “I’m from Waterloo! Where the vampires hang out!” with the terrifying conviction of Daniel Plainview in the last scene of There Will Be Blood? It’s bracing, intense stuff, and it will hopefully lead to some choice roles for Howerton in the future.