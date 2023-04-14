Ever since the success of The Social Network, movie studios have had a keen focus on true life stories about entrepreneurs and trailblazers shaking up their respective industries, resulting in films such as Steve Jobs, The Founder, Moneyball, and the recently released AIR. These films are a hit with both critics and audiences, with their blend of underdog storytelling and behind-the-scenes, fly-on-the-wall dramatizations that depicted how some of our most brilliant and (in some cases) unscrupulous minds changed the way we live today. The next film to follow in this path is BlackBerry (2023), the darkly comic Canadian-made biopic that tells the story of how socially awkward, yet brilliant tech inventor Mike Lazaridis and combative business person Jim Balsillie delivered the world’s first smartphone in the BlackBerry device. The global success of the BlackBerry, however, would be short-lived due to shady business practices, bruised egos, and the launch of the iPhone, which quickly made the BlackBerry an outdated antique of the past.

Based on the best-selling book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of Blackberry written by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff, BlackBerry is made by the Canadian production company Zapruder Films, whose founders Matt Johnson and Matthew Miller wrote the screenplay, while Johnson also directed the film. Johnson and Miller have dedicated themselves to working on projects in their native country, with the story of Canadian company BlackBerry fitting that vision. Originally planned as a three-part series to be co-produced by the CBC, Johnson and Miller opted to turn it into a feature film biopic instead, with the political documentary series The War Room, the Adam McKay film The Big Short, and the documentaries of Frederick Wiseman, all clearly lending their influences in the visual approach and tone for BlackBerry.

Early reviews for BlackBerry have been overwhelmingly positive, with Johnson’s direction, the performances of Baruchel and Howerton, and the film's energetic blend of drama and comedy all receiving praise. So with that in mind, here's everything we know so far about BlackBerry.

When and Where Is BlackBerry Releasing?

BlackBerry will release in theaters across the US on May 12, 2023, through IFC Films. The film is expected to be released earlier in Canada, arriving on April 28 through Elevation Pictures. The international release for BlackBerry will be handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution. BlackBerry had its premiere on February 17 at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, where it was nominated for best film. Blackberry was also nominated at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival for the Narrative Spotlight award, while director Matt Johnson won the Sloan Science on Screen Award at the San Francisco International Film Festival.

Watch the Trailer for BlackBerry

The official trailer for BlackBerry was released on March 15, 2023. Beginning in 1996, the trailer introduces tech nerds Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin as they pitch their new product, the BlackBerry smartphone, to shark-eyed businessperson Jim Balsillie, who takes on 50 percent of the company and helps propel the BlackBerry as the first smartphone to become a global phenom. As Apple releases the iPhone, we see Lazaridis and Fregin deal with the consequences as their empire crumbles around them. The 1994 hit song “Connection” by Britpop band Elastica is played throughout the trailer.

Who Made the BlackBerry Movie?

BlackBerry is directed and co-written by Matt Johnson, a Canadian filmmaker and actor who previously directed The Dirties and Operation Avalanche. Johnson also stars in BlackBerry as Douglas Fregin. Co-writing and producing the film is Matthew Miller, who previously worked with Johnson on the VICELAND series Nirvanna the Band the Show. Johnson and Miller are co-founders of the production company Zapruder Films. Also producing BlackBerry are Fraser Ash (Possessor), Niv Fichman (Hobo with a Shotgun), and Kevin Krikst (Closet Monster). Cinematography is provided by Jared Raab (The Dirties), with music by Jay McCarrol (The Kid Detective), and editing by Curt Lobb (Random Acts of Violence.)

What’s the Plot of BlackBerry About?

Set in the mid-90s to the late 2000s, BlackBerry tells the story of Mike Lazaridis (Jay Baruchel) and Douglas Fregin (Matt Johnson), the founders of struggling tech company Research in Motion who are on the cusp of creating the world's first smartphone. It is at this moment that no-holds-barred business person Jim Balsillie (Glenn Howerton) joins the company as a co-CEO, using his resources, cunning, and experience to push the brilliant-yet-timid Lazaridis into creating a prototype of their invention and sell it to a market ready to take on a wireless communication device. Thus, the company BlackBerry Limited was born and from it, the first BlackBerry device hit the market. After a few short years of success during which BlackBerry revolutionized the way people work, communicate, and connect, Lazaridis and Balsillie saw their empire collapse around them, the result of shady business dealings, personal grievances, and the launch of the much more successful iPhone.

Who’s In the Cast of BlackBerry?

BlackBerry stars Canadian actor Jay Baruchel as Mike Lazaridis. Baruchel is known for his roles in comedies Tropic Thunder and She’s Out of My League, and also as the director of comic book horror movie Random Acts of Violence. Starring alongside Baruchel is Glenn Howerton as Jim Balsillie. Howerton is known for his role as bar owner and sociopath Dennis Reynolds in the long-running comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Matt Johnson, who also directs and co-wrote the film, stars as Douglas Fregin. Previous credits for Johnson include Operation Avalanche and The Dirties.

Canadian cult favorite Michael Ironside, who is known for his roles in Scanners and Total Recall, stars as Charles Purdy. Cary Elwes, who is known for his acclaimed turns in The Princess Bride and Saw, stars as Carl Yankowski. Character actor Saul Rubinek, who had notable performances in True Romance and Unforgiven, stars as John Woodman. The prolific Rich Sommer, who is known for his role as Harry Crane in the acclaimed TV series Mad Men, stars as Paul Stannos. Rounding out the cast is the veteran TV and film actor Martin Donovan, who has starred in the Christopher Nolan remake of Insomnia and in the TV crime comedy Weeds. Also starring are SungWon Cho as Ritchie Cheung and Michelle Giroux as Dara Frankel.