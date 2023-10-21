The Big Picture BlacKkKlansman is a highly acclaimed film that uses history to comment on current events and showcases Spike Lee's best work in years.

The film tells the true story of Ron Stallworth, a Black police officer who infiltrated and exposed a local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.

Stallworth's investigation, which lasted over seven months, successfully prevented cross burnings, exposed Klan members in the military, and stopped plans to bomb gay bars in Denver.

BlacKkKlansman is an undeniably great movie, one of Rotten Tomatoes highest-rated, with a critics consensus that reads: "BlacKkKlansman uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events — and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way." Indeed, the film brought Lee back into the spotlight in a big way, winning the Grand Prix at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, six Academy Award nominations — including Best Picture and Lee's very first Best Director nod — and winner for Best Adapted Screenplay. BlacKkKlansman tells the story of Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), a Black police officer who tricks the local division of the Ku Klux Klan, and Grand Wizard David Duke, into believing he is a white man, and with the help of his coworker Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) infiltrates and exposes the local chapter of the KKK. It sounds almost too far-fetched to be real, but yet it is, based on the 2014 memoir, Black Klansman, by Stallworth himself. But just how closely does the film follow the true story?

The Man Behind 'BlacKkKlansman' Joined the Police Force in 1974

Image via the Washington Post (courtesy of Ron Stallworth)

In 1974 (BlacKkKlansman is set in 1972), Ron Stallworth was sworn in as a Colorado Springs police officer at the age of 21, the first African-American to graduate from the Police Cadet Program. His first undercover assignment was at a speech given by Black Panther leader Stokely Carmichael, after which Stallworth, decked out in a blazer, bell-bottoms, a wire, and an Afro (which Stallworth says was actually an inch shorter than Washington's in the movie), approached Carmichael, who told him to "arm yourself and get ready because the revolution is coming." The encounter is dramatized in the film — the quote is right, the love interest played by Laura Harrier was not.

Months later, Stallworth would find himself the subject of another "first," the youngest and first Black undercover narcotics detective in the department's history. Part of his job entailed reading local newspapers, looking for hints of any suspicious activity. In 1978, Stallworth found something in his search that caught his eye: a classified ad for a local Ku Klux Klan chapter. He sent a letter, littered with racism against "anybody else who isn't pure Aryan white like me," and asking for more information about the organization to the listed P.O. box. Stallworth was surprised when the letter didn't result in a pamphlet, or other printed media, but rather a phone call two weeks later.

Stallworth answered the phone, and the man on the other end began to speak. "Hi, this is Ken O'Dell. I'm the local chapter president of the Colorado Springs Ku Klux Klan." O'Dell asked him why he was interested in joining the KKK, so the quick-witted Stallworth launched into a foul-mouthed tirade about hating minorities, and how his sister dated a Black guy and how he hated that Black hands had touched her body (the movie repeats Stallworth's monologue almost word-for-word, but you can hear a cleaned-up version Stallworth did for NPR here). The diatribe clearly impressed O'Dell, who said, "You're just the kind of guy we're looking for, when can we meet?" They arranged for a meeting some time later, allowing Stallworth the time to officially launch an investigation and find a "white Ron Stallworth" for face-to-face encounters. To that end, he recruited an undercover narcotics officer by the name of "Chuck" (not his real name, nor was he Jewish), who appeared at the first meetup with the KKK outside a convenience store, before he was taken to a second location, which was a dive bar. Chuck wasn't always available, so most of Stallworth's investigation was over the phone. There was another "Ron" as well, another officer who took at least one phone call when Stallworth and Chuck weren't around.

'BlacKkKlansman's Ron Stallworth Investigated the KKK Over Seven Months

Image via Focus Features

One of the more unbelievable aspects in BlacKkKlansman is how so few seemed to notice that "Ron" spoke one way on the phone, but sounded completely different in person. But according to Stallworth, there was only one time over the course of the seven-month investigation that the subject came up. After Chuck had gone to an arranged meeting, Stallworth had a question about something Chuck had heard during the session. As Stallworth recounts to Vice, "I got on the phone and called Ken, the local organizer. I started talking to him as if I'd been at the meeting, but he said, 'You sound different, what's the matter?' I coughed a couple times and said I had a sinus infection. And he said, 'Oh, I get those all the time. Here's what you need to do to take care of that." In the book (as recalled in the previously cited Vanity Fair article), Stallworth writes what he attributed this fact to: stupidity. "The people I was dealing with were not, to use an old adage, 'the brightest bulbs in the socket,'" says Stallworth, and as for Ken, "he was — I can't stress this enough — a total idiot." It became so ridiculous that other officers, listening in on the conversations, had to excuse themselves from the room because their laughter became uncontrollable.

Another unbelievable, yet true, element in the film is Stallworth's communications with the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard himself, David Duke. The two actually got along well, with Stallworth even describing the relationship as a "friendship, for lack of a better word," stating that, "once you took away the topic of white supremacy and KKK nonsense from discourse with Duke, he was a very pleasant conversationalist" (that didn't stop Stallworth from baiting Duke on occasion, who claimed he could tell he wasn't talking to a "n*****" because Stallworth "don't talk like a Black man"). Duke also, as he did in the movie (as played by Topher Grace), personally processed Stallworth's membership card and sent it to him, along with a certificate of membership to the KKK, both signed and prepared by Duke himself, and both of which Stallworth still has in his possession. Also true: Stallworth being assigned to be Duke's personal protection officer when Duke visited Colorado Springs, and was at the induction ceremony for Ron/Chuck. The surreal moment did include the Polaroid photo with Duke as seen in the movie, with Stallworth wrapping his arm around Duke and another Klansman as the photo was taken (sadly, the photo was lost during a move).

The 'BlacKkKlansman's Investigation Was a Success

Image via Focus Features

But after a local KKK organizer moved out of Colorado Springs and suggested that Stallworth could take his place, the police chief shut down the investigation and instructed Stallworth to destroy all evidence of it. Although no arrests were ever made, a bone of contention with Stallworth, from an intelligence standpoint the investigation was a success. Over the seven and a half months, Stallworth, by telegraphing the Klan's plans to local police enforcement, prevented three cross burnings, outed Klan members in the military and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, and stymied Klan plans to bomb two gay bars in Denver. Stallworth never did get a chance to personally tell Duke that he had been duped, as he did in the movie. Instead, it wouldn't be until 2006 that Duke was made aware of the story, one he claimed wasn't valid until confronted with the evidence, after which he tried to downplay the tale.

The movie's powerful ending sees Patrice and Stallworth looking at a flaming cross on a nearby hillside, surrounded by KKK members, before cutting to footage of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, the hit-and-run that took the life of Heather Heyer, and footage from D.W. Griffith's sickeningly racist "classic" The Birth of a Nation. Stallworth, in the previously cited Business Insider article, sums up Lee's vivid depiction of how racism has changed little since Griffith's film was released with a powerful ending of his own: "Groups like the Ku Klux Klan, Neo-Nazis, Skinheads, Alt-Right, call 'em what you will, they're basically all the same. We need to be aware of who they are, what they are, why they are, and we need to address these issues when they come up. Too many people are afraid to talk about the issue of race. We should be willing to address it, and more importantly, when it rears its ugly head we should be willing to take a stand and try to stomp it out, whatever the action may be at a particular time."