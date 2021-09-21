Blacklight, an upcoming action thriller starring Liam Neeson, has released its first image. Blacklight will tell the story of an FBI fixer who gets in way over his head after getting involved in a deadly conspiracy. The film is directed by Mark Williams from a script by Nick May. Williams directed last year's Neeson vehicle, Honest Thief. On top of Neeson, Blacklight also stars Aidan Quinn (Elementary), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), and Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects).

The first image of Blacklight is one that should be expected from a Liam Neeson action film. The image features a determined-looking Neeson holding a gun in a room with very stylized lighting. It's a fairly simple image but seems to showcase the vibe of the movie. Briarcliff Entertainment CEO Tom Ortenberg spoke about the upcoming action film, saying:

“BLACKLIGHT is a timely action thriller with a ‘ripped from today’s headlines’ feel to it from start to finish. It is an honor to be working with the incomparable Liam Neeson for the 6th time and to be partnering again with friends Myles Nestel and multi-hyphenate filmmaker Mark Williams.”

Neeson seems to be hard at work, with Blacklight being one of three action films set to be released in 2022 starring the beloved actor. The Taken star will headline Memory, a remake of the 2003 Belgian film, The Alzheimer Case, as well as Retribution, a remake of the action thriller El Desconocido. Neeson has been basking in his action star status, appearing in two action films this year as well. The Marksman was released theatrically back in January, while The Ice Road dropped on Netflix this past June.

Production began back in November of 2020 in Melbourne, Australia, and Blacklight is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on February 11, 2022, by Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment.

