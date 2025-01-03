Despite being a legend in the industry, Liam Neeson has had his share of failed projects, one of which is the 2022 action thriller Blacklight. Blacklight currently holds a 12% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus stating, “Turn it off.” Even so, the critical flop appears to have found favor among Netflix subscribers, as it is now the fifth most-watched movie globally on the streamer. This marks its first week on the charts thanks to 13.3 million hours viewed and 7.6 million viewers, most of whom are from Central and South America.

Topping this week’s Netflix’s global chart is Carry-On, starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, with 34.9 million views, quite a distance from the second on the list, The Six Triple Eight’s 23.3 million views. In the third spot is That Christmas, followed by Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and Blacklight. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire takes up sixth place while Our Little Secret comes closely behind, as well as How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Closing the chart are two Idris Elba features, Beast, with 5.9 million views, and The Mountain Between Us (5.7 million views), in which she co-starred with Kate Winslet.

What is ‘Blacklight’ About?

Blacklight was theatrically released in the U.S. by Briarcliff Entertainment on February 11, 2022. It was directed by Mark Williams, who wrote the screenplay with Nick May. Following its debut, it failed tragically at the box office and was slammed by critics. With a production budget of $43 million, the action film earned only about $16 million globally, and, at the same time, it received mostly negative reviews, including being described as one of Neeson’s worst projects. For those yet to see the American-Australian project, it is teased as such: “Struggling to escape his dark past, a government operative uncovers a deadly conspiracy that will pit him against his powerful employer.” Neeson starred as the government operative and was joined by Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith, and Aidan Quinn. Producers attached were Mark Williams, Paul Currie, Myles Nestel, Alevé Loh, and Coco Xiaolu Ma.

The 2022 commercial flop is now streaming on Netflix.

