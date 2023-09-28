The Big Picture Salt of the Earth, a blacklisted film, tackled issues of feminism, showing female characters demanding equal rights and challenging power dynamics in marriage.

The film also addressed racial inequality, with Mexican-American miners fighting for equal working conditions and pay, highlighting ongoing conversations today.

The challenges faced by the filmmakers, including intimidation and violence on set, demonstrate the power of politics in influencing the creative industry and the courage of those willing to defy it.

At a time when Hollywood has had one of the longest strikes ever, and the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has walked in picket lines in solidarity with the striking automobile employees, perhaps the 1954 film Salt of the Earth would be hailed today rather than being castigated. Interestingly, almost 70 years on, what was considered an un-American film is the most American now, with support for striking unions coming from across the American divide. After World War II and for a decade into the mid-1950s at the height of the Cold War, there was one major agenda at the table: the fight against communism. At the time, the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) was the body mandated to investigate and expose communists and communist sympathizers.

The punishment for being found culpable would be brutal. Hollywood wasn't spared either, and afraid of negative publicity, film executives came up with Hollywood Blacklists, which banned individuals suspected to have leanings toward communism. The HUAC was also involved and those in Hollywood that crossed the committee's path found themselves without a career and with shattered lives. One such group was the now-famous Hollywood Ten, a group of individuals who refused to respond to questions regarding any association with communism citing their civil liberties. Three filmmakers who followed the same path of pleading the 5th when asked questions by HUAC, and were blacklisted, decided to face the system head-on, independently producing the only movie to ever be blacklisted in the U.S., Salt of the Earth.

What Was 'Salt of the Earth' About?

Image via Independent Productions Corporation

Salt of the Earth was based on true events about striking mine workers in New Mexico against the Empire Zinc Company. The workers, mostly Mexican-Americans, were agitating for racial equality at the workplace and for the safety of employees. Their grievances were that they wanted equal pay and living conditions as their white counterparts, who lived in houses with better amenities and were paid more.

Salt of the Earth chronicles the story of Esperanza Quintero (Rosaura Revueltas) and her emotionally dominating miner husband, Ramón Quintero (Juan Chacón), during a difficult strike at Delaware Zinc in Zinc Town, New Mexico. What makes the film unique is that the producers used a mix of professional actors and actual miners as cast members to achieve a high level of authenticity. Revueltas, for instance, was a professional actress, while Chacón was an actual union leader of miners. The film tells the story of the interactions and the hard-line stances of the company and the miners, and how the police were caught up in the mix. To suppress the strike, the company got a court order that banned the miners from picketing. The women in their families took over, taking their places on the picket lines. With its socialist solidarity calls, Salt of the Earth was considered subversive and blacklisted because of its blacklisted filmmakers and because it was sponsored by a union that had been expelled from the Congress of International Organizations (CIO) due to its leaderships' alleged communist ties.

Why Was 'Salt of the Earth' Blacklisted?

Image via Independent Productions Corporation

Herbert Biberman, the director of Salt of the Earth, the film's producer, Paul Jarrico, and screenwriter, Michael Wilson, had been caught up in the anti-communism melee and blacklisted. They decided to make a movie independently, and that is when the idea of Salt of the Earth was born. Even before the lights were turned on, and the cameras rolled, the film's producer, Jarrico in the documentary, A Crime to Fit the Punishment, explains how the filmmakers were already facing a myriad of challenges. HUAC was on their case and applied every possible means to ensure that the film project failed. The prominent ensemble cast that the filmmakers relied on resigned, fearing that they would never work again. The filmmakers also faced a crew problem, with both the American government and the Mexican government working hand in hand to ensure that work visas were not granted to key crew members. But Biberman, Jarrico, and Wilson were determined to make the film a reality. They worked with the cast they could get and secured the services of the then-high-ranking Mexican actress, Rosaura Revueltas, as the lead. For the crew, after failing to get a renowned cinematographer, the filmmakers got a documentary camera person who was willing to take the risk of working on the film.

When filming began, the filmmakers were not yet out of the woods. They faced intimidation on the movie's set, and it often got violent with vigilante attacks. Even before they could wrap up, the actress playing the lead, Revueltas, was deported to Mexico. The filmmakers found a clever way around it and were able to complete the film. Post-production was also a challenge as finding a studio willing to take up the job was an uphill task. With the concerted censorship at the time, it was a miracle that the film was completed, but even then, it didn't get the distribution the filmmakers hoped to achieve and nearly everyone who worked on the film struggled to get any other film jobs, with the film being the last that the producers worked on.

The Issues 'Salt of the Earth' Address Are Still Relevant Today

Image via Independent Productions Corporation

Salt of the Earth is considered one of the pioneering films to tackle feminism, with female characters demanding a space at the picket lines alongside or in place of their male counterparts, as well as showcasing the power imbalance in marriage at the time. Through the eyes of Esperanza Quintero and her domineering husband, Juan Chacón, we get an insight into these patriarchal power dynamics with Esperanza expressing her displeasure in being kept on the sidelines on issues that affect her the most. While Juan is leading a strike that is mainly championing the miners' safety at work, Esperanza points out that they should include the miners' sanitation at home as part of the demands arguing that it is women who are mainly housewives in the film that have to deal with the substandard conditions that the miners' white counterparts' wives do not face. Together with the other women in Zinctown, they push, with success, for the issue to be included as a demand. Compared to today where feminism is at the center stage of mainstream media, it is Salt of the Earth that was among the very first films to boldly talk about womanhood.

The film addresses women's emancipation in more than just the political space of the strike. It also examines the power dynamics in families at home. When Esperanza and the other women go to the picket lines, they leave their men to experience what it means to take care of a house, and Juan's overwhelming experience of it shows how underappreciated women who were housewives were. While strides have been made in bridging the gap on this front, women still carry the domestic burden in many parts of the world.

Lastly, the film also looks at racial inequality, an issue that is still a big conversation today. In the film, Mexican-American miners are advocating for equal working conditions with their white colleagues. They want clean running water, well-maintained homes, and equal pay. These are conversations that are still important. That Salt of the Earth was blacklisted is a reminder of how politics can influence the creative industry and how even in such perilous times, there are voices of defiance, ready to lose it all for a course they believe in. Salt of the Earth was added to the National Film Registry in 1992, a key testament to its historical significance in the world of cinema.