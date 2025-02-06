After embarking on their respective solo projects, BLACKPINK is set to hit the road this 2025 for a world tour. The South Korean girl group has been on a break as a group since the end of 2023 to focus on their solo endeavors, marking the year 2025 as their highly anticipated return together as a quartet. The teaser video for the K-pop group's 2025 world tour has also been released, though no specific dates and venues have been revealed yet.

While BLACKPINK has not been seen as a group for the past year, the four members (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa) have had a fantastic start to the year in their solo ventures. Jisoo, for one, will be debuting her first mini-album AMORTAGE this Valentine's Day, with a new Korean drama, Newtopia, on the way. On the other hand, Jennie — who made her acting debut in The Idol back in 2023 — will be releasing her solo debut album Ruby on March 7. The "Mantra" singer also recently released her latest single "Love Hangover" featuring Dominic Fike, along with a new music video that starred May December's Charles Melton.

Last year, Rosé released her solo album Rosie, which features the major hit "Apt." with Bruno Mars, while Lisa — who can be seen starring in the third season of The White Lotus on February 16 — is also releasing her debut solo album Alter Ego, set to arrive on February 28. The "Rockstar" hitmaker also first dabbled in a solo project in 2021 with a debut single album, titled Lalisa.

BlACKPINK Continues To Dominate the Music Scene

Though the four members have been making a name for themselves on their respective solo projects, there is no denying that BLACKPINK as a group is a force to be reckoned with. Widely recognized for their usual "girl crush" concepts in their tracks and music videos, most of the group's singles have been topping the charts not only in Korea but in various countries as well. BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with a single album Square One, which featured the singles "Whistle" and "Boombayah." In the same year, the group released their second single album Square Two, containing the tracks "Playing with Fire" and "Stay." The group's popularity soared even higher with the release of the single "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" in 2018, which was included in their first extended play Square Up.

Over three years after their debut, BLACKPINK unveiled their debut studio album — titled The Album — in 2020, and was followed by Born Pink in 2022. Some of the group's hit tracks include "As If It's Your Last," "How You Like That," "Lovesick Girls," "Pink Venom," and "Shut Down." BLACKPINK is under YG Entertainment, an entertainment agency responsible for bringing to the world some of the world's biggest K-pop acts like 2NE1, BIGBANG, BABYMONSTER, Winner, and more.

The exact dates for BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour have not yet been announced. You can also see Rosé on The White Lotus Season 3 premieres on Sunday, February 16. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the newly released teaser video above.