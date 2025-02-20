BLACKPINK star Jisoo is coming to Netflix! Per The Hollywood Reporter, the K-pop star is set to lead a new romantic K-drama series, Boyfriend on Demand, about a young Korean woman escaping reality to meet the boyfriend of her dreams in a virtual reality dating program. Kim Jung-sik, known for the web series Work Later, Drink Now and No Gain No Love, will direct the new K-drama on Netflix.

Jisoo will play Mi-rae, an exhausted webtoon producer “who longs for a second chance at love,” but has grown accustomed to a nonexistent dating life because of her busy schedule. According to the show’s synopsis, Mi-rae receives a mysterious “Monthly Boyfriend” device by chance, which she decides to try, leading her into a virtual reality world. There, Mi-rae is expected to encounter unrealistically perfect boyfriends, which would awaken her “dormant desires for romance.”

Who Will Star Alongside the BLACKPINK Megastar?

Image via JTBC

Jisoo is not the only musician to star in the upcoming Netflix series Boyfriend on Demand. Singer-turned-actor Seo In-guk, known for his roles in Doom at Your Service and Cafe Minamdang, will star alongside Jisoo as Park Kyeong-nam, Mi-rae’s colleague and rival webtoon producer. According to Netflix’s summary of Boyfriend on Demand:

Park Kyeong-nam is capable and competent at work, but Mi-rae feels uneasy around him. Despite his indifferent and cold demeanor, he’s a character with surprising secrets, sure to stir emotions in Mi-rae.

According to Netflix, Boyfriend on Demand will “skillfully balance romance and comedy,” delivering “heart-fluttering moments and laughter.” Netflix is known for their romantic K-dramas such as Crash Landing on You and Business Proposal, and hit K-drama series such as Squid Game. Boyfriend on Demand is another addition to the long list of romantic K-dramas, and is also an addition to Netflix’s 2025 content slate, which includes 22 scripted series, eight reality TV shows and original films, and Squid Game Season 3.

This Is Not Jisoo’s First Acting Rodeo

Image via Disney+

Jisoo has been transitioning to acting since BLACKPINK ventured onto solo work. She first starred in Snowdrop in 2021, which JCTB produced, and it became Disney+’s first big K-drama. Listeners of BLACKPINK can watch her in Coupang Play’s recently launched romantic fantasy zombie series Newtopia, which is about a recently broken-up couple attempting to reunite as a zombie outbreak surges through South Korea. Newtopia can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

However, Jisoo is not trading the microphone for a career in front of the camera. Since BLACKPINK members started releasing solo projects, she also released a solo album called Me. Within its first two days of release in 2023, Me became the first single album by a female Korean artist to sell more than 1 million copies. In addition to the Netflix series, fans will get to see Jisoo on stage with BLACKPINK, as they have just announced a tour.

Boyfriend on Demand will be released on Netflix soon.