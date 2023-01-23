If you had a dime for every series about Icelandic 80s families fighting for control over a salmon fishing empire, you’d have one dime—which is why the upcoming Topic series Blackport is your next must-watch. The story centers around a group of friends who build an empire because of an Iceland government incentive. However, they won’t let go of that power and influence once other people try to start their own empires as well. The streaming platform shared with Collider the trailer for the series, and we can now reveal it to you along with the release date: February 2.

The trailer for Blackport makes it clear that, even though this is a pretty gritty story that is brimming with violence, blackmailing, and corruption, this will all be delivered with dark comedy tones. Much like other popular series like Succession and Yellowstone, the characters are charismatic enough for us to root for them while despising their every little attitude.

History in the Making—Iceland Style

At the same time, the Blackport trailer makes it clear that this is a piece about a historical event that it’s interesting to look at. As much as it seems distant from most people’s realities, the series comments about human nature and how far we’re willing to go in order not to lose our influence, and what happens to you and everyone around you once a certain level of power is reached.

Image via Topic

No Holds Barred For Blackport

Blackport is created by a unique team: Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir, Gísli Örn Garðarsson, and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson all star, write and direct the series, in a collaborative effort that suggests the trio had total control over the production, or at least had a say in many aspects across the show’s eight episodes. They sure went wild with it, as the trailer showcases lots of smoking, sex, fights, piles of cash, a guy who’s apparently naked all the time, and, of course, fish and animal guts.

The series is another great title brought to American and Canadian audiences by Topic. In the last couple of months, the streaming platform brought Agatha Christie’s Hjerson, based on the legendary author’s character; Christian, which blends supernatural, religion and comedy; and Netherlands thriller The Spectacular.

Topic premieres Blackport on February 2 with three episodes. The remaining five episodes are set to roll out weekly through March 9. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: