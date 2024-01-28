The Big Picture Blackthorn introduces an aged Butch Cassidy, now going by the name James Blackthorn, in a non-traditional sequel to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Sam Shepard delivers a powerful performance as James Blackthorn, a man burdened by his past, but finds something to live for.

The twist ending in Blackthorn elevates the Western to an exceptional status, proving that Butch Cassidy is still an interesting character worth revisiting.

If you're a fan of the iconic Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, you might be disappointed that the film never got a traditional sequel. Though many actors along the way have taken up the roles of Butch and Sundance as their own, few compare to the performances displayed in the 1969 feature. However, there is one actor who had a particularly interesting take on the Butch Cassidy role, reinventing the character for a new Western drama titled Blackthorn. Sam Shepard plays the leading role in this 2011 Western, and he does a pretty fantastic job at bringing this outlaw back to life.

‘Blackthorn’ Features an Older Butch Cassidy

Admittedly, Blackthorn isn't a traditional sequel to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. In fact, it's not technically associated with the original Paul Newman/Robert Redford movie at all, at least not the way the prequel was. But Blackthorn does introduce us to an aged Robert LeRoy Parker aka Butch Cassidy, one who goes now by the name of James Blackthorn. Though we do see a young Butch (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Sundance (Pádraic Delaney) in their heyday (reinterpreting the well-known material with a much different ending for the pair) the film never focuses on the pair of notorious outlaws for too long. Instead, it picks up with an aged Butch, now going by the name James Blackthorn, long after he and Sundance were declared dead, as explained at the end of the 1969 film.

While Paul Newman's Butch who we know and love is witty, charismatic, and generally upbeat in the face of danger, James Blackthorn is a different story. Hardened by the death of his friend, the loss of his woman, and the life he's lived mostly (though not entirely) in solitude, Blackthorn soon discovers that his old flame, Etta Place (Dominique McElligott), has died, leaving a young adult son behind. This causes Blackthorn, who worked for two decades to raise a small fortune, to decide to leave Bolivia so that he might take care of the boy, who is initially framed as Sundance's son, himself. However, he's stopped when a younger man named Eduardo Apodaca (Eduardo Noriega) steals his horse, only to lose it (and his money) as it rides far away without him.

Instead of killing Eduardo, Blackthorn spares his life, and the pair ride together to claim a hidden sum much greater than what the former outlaw raised for himself. No, this would leave both Butch and Eduardo happy men, and allow our hero to ride back to the United States to care for his orphaned nephew, who is actually implied to be the outlaw's own son. In riding with a partner again, Blackthorn begins to resemble the Butch Cassidy we all know, though with a saddened cadence that still reveals itself on occasion. Blackthorn may not be Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, but it's an interesting look at how Butch's story might have continued if things had gone differently than we'd seen them before.

Sam Shepard Gives a Powerful Performance in 'Blackthorn'

Sam Shepard, who died in 2017, is the driving force behind the picture. Filmed entirely on location in Bolivia and directed by Spanish director Mateo Gil, Blackthorn's authenticity makes it stand out from most other Westerns. While the 1920s time period and landscapes (complete with mountains, deserts, and beautiful salt flats) look and feel familiar, it's the combination of the film's distinct South American setting and our aging Western hero that sets this picture apart. Shepard thrives here as James Blackthorn, a man burdened and changed by the carelessness of his youth. But don't think that Shepard is just playing some old, depressed cowboy. That's not it at all. Rather, he portrays a man who has found something (or, more accurately, someone) to live for.

Not everything in Shepard's performance is doom and gloom, and if it was, Blackthorn wouldn't be nearly as interesting. At one point, the Butch Cassidy we all remember from the '60s shows up with a small guitar and sings "Sam Hall," a song covered most famously by Johnny Cash near the end of his career. In fact, Blackthorn features two other songs ("Ain't No Grave" and "Wayfaring Stranger") that had been made famous by Cash, making us wonder if the rights to the Man in Black's covers were just too expensive for this indie Western. But back to Shepard, who was perfectly cast in the role, the dual filmmaker/actor is outstanding as James Blackthorn, which makes it easy to root for the man even when he decides to leave his young lover Yana (Magaly Solier) behind.

But perhaps what makes Shepard's performance work best is his chemistry with Eduardo Noriega. Noriega, who plays Eduardo in the film, brings a youthful vigor back into Shepard, whose Butch Cassidy transforms from a simple man into an outlaw easier to recognize. Though the pair are initially at odds, they soon become uneasy friends and lay their lives down for the other. What Blackthorn lost years ago in Sundance, he regains for a time here in Eduardo. It's fun to see the pair — one a legendary outlaw and the other something of a coward — work alongside each other, while also inspiring self-sacrifice and hope for their respective futures. But that ending, well, that makes watching the rest of the film all the more difficult.

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Gets a Darker Story

In an effort not to spoil it here for you (despite the film being out for over a decade at this point, you're welcome), there's a twist ending in Blackthorn that elevates this Western to the status of exceptional. It may have a lower budget than, say, Unforgiven or True Grit, but Blackthorn makes itself a worthwhile endeavor by twisting the narrative around by the end, flipping the script on this curious situation that our titular Western star has found himself in. If anything, Blackthorn proves that Butch Cassidy is still an interesting character and one that is worth revisiting again and again on the screen. But while the tone of this picture is decidedly more mature than Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (and more akin to the aforementioned Westerns), that's actually in its favor and helps this story of a wayward outlaw to land at a most satisfying conclusion.

What makes a movie like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid so timeless is the electric chemistry between its leads and the impressive character-driven script, but what makes a picture such as Blackthorn great is its ability to highlight the truth of James Blackthorn's past without losing sight of his future. In the 1969 film, Newman's Butch is always looking forward, always dreaming up a new plan that will make them rich and get them out of the sights of the law. But here, in this focused Western character study, our hero is willing to look back on the life (and the name) he left behind, using it more as motivation for his present actions than anything else. This, in his mind, will get him to the future, to the boy that he feels indebted to, and (at least he hopes) will give the last 20 years meaning.

It may be hard not to see Paul Newman as Butch Cassidy, but since he's called James Blackthorn for most of the picture, it becomes easier to separate the two with time. After all, Blackthorn isn't a sequel. Instead, it reinvents the Butch and Sundance story to fit into this more mature yet profound narrative. Don't worry though, there's still plenty of excitement and mystery to go around, and if that doesn't whet your Western appetite, then James Blackthorn would probably leave you alone anyway.

