Sequels are a massive undertaking across all platforms, because there remains a legitimate risk when releasing them. Sure, they have the groundwork cut out for them with their predecessors, but the quality and success of one can determine whether the story can be continued or not. Many audiences and critics alike have ridiculed the concept of a sequel for years, and yet, they will always persis as long as there is a desire by the viewers. A lot of sequels tend to disappoint fans with creative decisions, but sometimes, there will be a film that matches the quality of the original and bolsters the franchise.

Guillermo del Toro's Blade II is a satisfying continuation of the titular characters' adventures, and it also happens to be a significant staple in several different genres. It is crucial to point out how the Blade series functions across three different genres (action, superhero, horror), which is why they garner a decent audience that can appreciate multiple aspects of it. Horror hounds will love the blood and gore, superhero fans will side with Blade saving civilians, and action fans can get a kick out of its heroes repeatedly kicking and firing at each other. However, this is a sequel not many people recognize as important, but it is placed into context with numerous sequels that followed.

'Blade II' Showcased the Potential of the Comic Book Sequel

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Prior to Blade II, numerous sequels had already come out, which, of course, all varied in quality. As far as comic book films are concerned, this was a rare entity, because up until that point, only Superman and Batman had successful franchise runs. However, even the likes of the Man of Steel or the Caped Crusader would soon crash and burn, as this was a time before the genre really took off in popularity and many still did not take them seriously. The closest in tone to the Blade films is Alex Proyas' The Crow, a gothic superhero film which leaned heavily into the supernatural side. Marvel would even struggle to get anything off the ground for years, or at least have a remotely well-received film to boot. The first Blade knocked down doors for Marvel as far as having a star in Wesley Snipes, and a rich legacy that would take off with Marvel in the movies in general. It is hard to picture iconic heroes without the launch of this character, but its sequel solidifies its legacy, as well as being responsible for the boom of comic book sequels.

Related How to Watch the 'Blade' Trilogy: Where is the Wesley Snipes Franchise Streaming? Because who doesn't want to watch Wesley Snipes using a sword to slice through gallons of fake blood one vampire at a time?

Aside from a select few, Blade took a character general audiences did not know much about, and so the success of these first two films elevated his status. This is also a sequel released two years after X-Men and in the same year as Spider-Man, which is why it would prove there was a desire to see more films like this. Specifically, within the comic book genre, sequels were struggling or just not being made, and so the confidence studios would have in this was accelerated. Guillermo del Toro's versatility in crafting a body-horror film combined with heroic elements is also beyond commendable, because this would also pave the way for modern superhero films to have more variety in their presentations.

Guillermo del Toro Seamlessly Mixes Genres in 'Blade II'

One of the best attributes of the comic book genre is the vast range, because filmmakers can write whatever story they want with the structure and esthetics of varied genres. The Dark Knight is consistently hailed as a crime thriller over a superhero film, Logan is perceived as a neo-western and films like Deadpool & Wolverine can be a buddy road trip adventure. However, more so than any other series, Blade II made it officially clear superhero films did not have to be simple good guys versus bad guys, and that you could incorporate tremendous makeup effects and gore into the heart of an adventure story.

The main protagonists in the Reapers would become a major influence on del Toro's own The Strain, which further exemplifies the impact this film has had on pop culture. Even more so than the first film, this is a movie that relishes in its pulpy nature, because it manages to poke fun at its own asburdity, yet utilizes this as an asset to sell the violence as way more shocking. The original manages to take a bit of its story seriously, but del Toro plunges deeper into its comic book roots. Even film critic Roger Ebert of the Chicago Sun-Times called it "underrated" and "a really rather brilliant vomitorium of viscera, a comic book with dreams of becoming a textbook for mad surgeons." The film's visual language and brutal qualities have it take one step into horror, Wesley Snipes' commanding on-screen presence furthers his action career, and it pays its respects to its comic book origins but adds more personality.

The Character of Blade Is Portrayed Perfectly in 'Blade II'

More so than the lackluster three-quel in Blade: Trinity, what the first two films nailed was Blade's tragic nature, because he is a vampire and human hybrid from his mother being bitten. We see him hold a close father-son bond with Whistler (Kris Kristofferson), he protects him and, inevitably, teams up with Dr. Karen Jenson (N'Bushe Wright). Then, he decides to join forces with Whistler's daughter (Jessica Biel) and a younger Ryan Reynolds already channeling Deadpool. However, there are hints of a potential romance between him and Nyssa (Leonor Varela), who appears as a foe yet finds common ground with his stance on vampires. This relationship is tragic on two fronts; firstly because she dies and he decides not to be with anyone so that he can be the last of his kind.

There is a deeper and somber nature at Blade's core, but this does not mean he does not enjoy slicing and dicing these creatures. Before Hugh Jackman owned his role of Wolverine, before any of the Spider-Men or Robert Downey Jr.'s tenure as Iron Man, Wesley Snipes starred and produced these films, because he is a real fan of the character. He fully embodies every aspect of the character, from his poses and overall physicality, to his wise-cracking nature with enemies, and his aggression toward the vampire race. This is someone clearly having fun with the material, but they also know how to take the lore seriously. Christopher Reeve is still considered the best Superman, and Michael Keaton is beloved as Batman.There are way more superheroes to find on screen nowadays, but at the time, Snipes was leading the charge on and off the set as his love for this character is infectious, and teaming up with a visionary like del Toro was a match made in Heaven.

Blade II is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO