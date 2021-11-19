The Marvel hype train continues to move forward as The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Delroy Lindo has joined Mahershala Ali in the upcoming film Blade. The film is set to be directed by Bassam Tariq who is known for his work behind the camera on the rap drama Mogul Mowgli. The MCU's take on the vampire hunter is being penned by Stacey Osei-Kuffour who served as story editor and has a credited episode on the HBO hit Watchmen.

Lindo is having somewhat of a resurgence as he was given well-deserved praise for his part in the Spike Lee joint Da 5 Bloods. The Vietnam war film had a tangential connection to the MCU, as the late Chadwick Boseman was also in the film. Lindo's other credits include The Cider House Rules, Gone in 60 Seconds, and the recent Netflix western The Harder They Fall, in which Lindo played Marshal Bass Reeves, a historical figure who was the first Black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi.

While fans haven't seen the character Blade on the big screen since Wesley Snipes' last outing in the 2003 film Blade: Trinity, fans did get a taste for Ali's Blade as he was heard in a post-credits scene in Eternals.

Blade first exploded on the scene as a supporting character, created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, in the No. 10 issue of Tomb of Dracula, and quickly became a fan-favorite. He is depicted as a human-vampire hybrid, as his mother was bitten and killed by a vampire during childbirth.

As per usual with Marvel, there are no further details on Lindo's character and how he will interact with Ali's Blade. However, with the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness messing with and/or creating the multiverse that is allowing Sony's Tom Hardy's Venom to live in the world of Tom Holland's web-slinger, there is hope that perhaps Sony's latest offering, Jared Leto's Morbius, might have an opportunity to fight the vampire hunter. Only time will tell.

There is no official release date for Blade.

