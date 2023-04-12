Coming off her leading role in the Brandon Cronenberg horror film Infinity Pool, Mia Goth is set to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new report has stated that the actress has been cast to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel's Blade in a currently undisclosed role.

The new report comes from Deadline, though the report doesn't go much beyond the news of Goth's casting as details about her character and the plot of the film are still being kept close to the chest. They did confirm that at the time of writing that Marvel could not be reached for comment. Along with Ali, Goth will be joining previously announced cast members Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight) and Aaron Pierre (Old). Emmy-nominated screenwriter Michael Starrbury (When They See Us) is on board to write the film's screenplay with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing.

Other recent projects that starred Goth include the slasher from A24 X and its sequel Pearl, both of which were released in 2022. Her performances in both Pearl and Infinity Pool were highly praised. Currently, the third film in the series from the director Ti West titled MaXXXine recently began filming in California. As for Blade, the film is set to start filming in Atlanta this summer.

Blade And Its Troubled Development

While the news of Goth's casting and the film's production is set to being fairly soon, it hasn't been an easy road to get to this point for Marvel's latest outing with the beloved vampire hunter. The MCU debut of Blade was first unveiled back in 2019 at that year's San Diego Comic-Con with Bassam Tariq set to direct until September 2022 when it was announced that Tariq would be stepping away from the film due to "continued shifts in the production schedule." It was announced not too long after in October 2022 that the entire project, which was set to begin shooting in November, had been fully placed on hold, leading to large shifts in the MCU schedule as several other upcoming projects had release date changes along with the Blade postponement.

It was two months later that in November 2022 that it was announced Yann Demange would be joining the project as its director coincided with the announcement that Starrbury would be penning a new screenplay for the film, replacing Beau DeMayo who was originally brought on to replace Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Tariq is still attached to the project as an executive producer.

Blade is currently scheduled to release on September 6, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future developments on the project and other news from the MCU.