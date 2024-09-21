Anybody who's seen the Blade movies knows the origin story of Wesley Snipes' titular vampire hunter: before he was born, Eric Brooks' life was upended when the vampire Deacon Frost fed on his mother, which granted him the strengths of a vampire but not their weakness to sunlight. For this reason, Blade earned the moniker of the "Daywalker" among vampires, and dedicated his life to slaying the bloodsuckers while also wrestling with the bloodthirst he inherited. This is a huge update from Blade's original depiction in Tomb of Dracula #10 by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan; while Blade still survived Deacon's attempt to drain his mother dry, but remained a human — he just couldn't be turned by vampire bites. This all changed after the first Blade film, and it involves another Marvel vampire who jumped to the silver screen: Michael Morbius, a.k.a Morbius the Living Vampire.

A Spider-Man Comic Led to Blade Getting Bitten by Morbius – and Transforming Into a Daywalker

Blade's transformation into a Daywalker happened in the pages of Peter Parker: Spider-Man #7 by Howard Mackie and John Romita Jr. When Spider-Man runs afoul of the vampiric villain Hunger, he also learns that Blade has been hunting Hunger, and that Hunger was looking after a mysterious trunk that drew the attention of Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime. While Spidey and Blade fought his hired thugs, Fisk cracked open the trunk to reveal Morbius, who was being shipped to a secret location for experiments. Spidey attempted to reason with Blade that Morbius wasn't a true vampire and therefore didn't deserve to be staked, but Morbius wound up biting the vampire hunter.

The effects of Morbius' bite weren't revealed until later, and they made Blade deadlier than ever to vampires. Due to the mixture of his own unique blood and Morbius' genetics, Blade now possessed superhuman strength and agility, along with a healing factor and an ability to sense supernatural creatures. He had truly become a Daywalker. Blade and Morbius crossed paths again in Marc Guggenheim and Howard Chaykin's Blade series; that meeting happened to take place during Civil War, and Morbius had signed the Superhuman Registration Act — meaning he was authorized to arrest Blade!

Blade and Morbius Almost Battled on the Silver Screen

Believe it or not, there were plans for Blade and Morbius to battle on the silver screen. In a deleted scene from the first Blade film, Morbius would have shown up, hinting at his clash with the Daywalker. Director Stephen Norrington even stood in for the Living Vampire, though he wound up passing on Blade II and Guillermo del Toro took over the directorial reigns. Morbius would finally fly into theaters in 2022, with Jared Leto taking over the role of the living vampire. Ironically, the Blade/Morbius/Spider-Man confrontation that happened in Peter Parker: Spider-Man #7-8 served as an unlikely source of inspiration for villain Milo (Matt Smith), who became a vampire similar to Hunger. Even his birth name "Lucien" is suspiciously close to Hunger's real name, Loxias Crown.

Blade’s Transformation Into a Daywalker Kickstarted a Comic Book Tradition That Endures to This Day

The first Blade movie is often considered to be the first domino in the wave of comic book-inspired films, and proof that lesser-known characters can be just as compelling as the big name heroes — something that the Marvel Cinematic Universe took to heart, as did James Gunn and Peter Safran with their plans for DC Studios. But it also inspired another practice: shaping a hero in comics to line up with what's on screen. Prior to his big screen debut, Blade was often shown wearing a maroon coat and a bright green visor, with wooden knives; it wasn't until Peter Parker: Spider-Man #7 that he started wearing the long black trenchcoat, shades, and katana that Snipes was sporting on-screen. To this day, Snipes' version of Blade has influenced how the character showed up in the comics — and his Daywalker status was more than likely a by product of the film's success too. It also transformed Blade into a more interesting character, as he hated vampires but could match them in combat due to having their abilities. And it's all thanks to the bite of a "living" vampire.

