Deadpool & Wolverine took the world by storm upon release last year, earning rave reviews from fans around the world on its way to grossing over $1.3 billion globally to make it the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time. Fans were expecting the film to be a multiversal blowout flush with cameos from other heroes and villains, and that hope proves to be true when Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) get into the void. One of the heroes they run into is Blade (Wesley Snipes), who stepped back into the role of the Daywalker for the first time since Blade: Trinity in 2004. Hot Toys has celebrated Snipes' return by releasing a new figure of his hero based on his appearance in the film.

This isn't the first Deadpool & Wolverine figure to be released by Hot Toys, and it also isn't even the first to come from the resistance. Hot Toys announced back in 2024 that it would be releasing new figures for all members of the resistance, and the first to receive one was Dafne Keen's X-23, who also recently said that she was interested in coming back to reprise her role as Laura in a future MCU project. Fans are also waiting on pins and needles for the first look at Channing Tatum's Gambit Hot Toys figure, which could be coming any day now. Not long after the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds went as far as to say Marvel was obsessed with Tatum's Gambit and was trying to figure out how to utilize him in a future project, so we may not have seen the last of the kinetic card-wielding mutant.

What Else Has Wesley Snipes Been in Lately?

Before starring in Deadpool & Wolverine, Snipes also starred alongside J.B. Smoove and Faizon Love in Back on the Strip, the R-rated comedy from director Chris Spencer that's currently streaming on Starz. He also featured in two episodes of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, the hit Disney+ animated series following the two Marvel characters of the same name. Snipes even starred alongside Kevin Hart and Paul Adelstein in True Story, the TV-MA psychological thriller series that's streaming on Netflix. He also teamed up with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall for Coming 2 America, streaming on Prime Video.

Wesley Snipes' Blade Hot Toys figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased from Sideshow.com. Check out the first images of the collectible above and watch Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+.