The MCU is filled with monsters and creatures of all shapes and sizes, from inter-dimensional beings to faceless, winged animals that make perfect stuffed animals. The superhero universe has explored a number of possibilities when it comes to the things that haunt your nightmares — and now, they’re taking on vampires, with the help of their best vampire hunter. That’s right, Marvel Studios brought Blade to their Hall H presentation at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, revealing that the iconic vampire hunter will bring his particular brand of mayhem to theaters on November 3, 2023.

Blade is set to star Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter, better known as Eric Brooks, a day-walker or dhampir who is half-human, half-vampire. Brooks possesses a blinding hatred for all vampires, determined to destroy all of them with his inability to be turned. The summary for Marvel Studios’ version of the character is vague, describing him only as “a vampire hunter— half-mortal, half-immortal — who tries to rid the world of vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him,” but the promise of Ali as the hunter, who made a brief voice cameo in 2021’s Eternals, makes fans all the more excited to see this version of the character.

Ali’s Blade is not the first to make it to the big screen, though. Though the character was initially introduced in Marvel Comics in 1973, he was also brought to life by Wesley Snipes in a series of films beginning in 1998, which are arguably some of the most successful Marvel films ever made prior to the establishment of the MCU. Snipes wished Ali well in the part after much uproar was caused by his being passed over for the MCU version of the daywalker, calling the Moonlight star “beautiful and talented” without undermining his own experiences with Marvel:

"To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it's ALL GOOD. Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment!' Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, 'nah fret nah worry, it's not de end of de story.' Welcome to the Daywalker Klique."

Blade recently began shooting this month, with production expected to occur in Atlanta and New Orleans. The film is set to premiere on November 3, 2023.