The Big Picture The original ending of the first Blade film was meant to set up a future sequel featuring Morbius, the Living Vampire, as a villain.

Blade: Trinity was intended to launch a spinoff featuring the Nightstalkers, but negative reception led to those plans being scrapped.

The original plan for Blade: Trinity involved a post-apocalyptic world where vampires had taken over, but the concept was changed to maintain the grounded nature of the first two films.

It's hard to imagine a world without the Blade trilogy. If Wesley Snipes didn't don the Daywalker's shades and long coat, then the path for other heroes such as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man wouldn't have been paved. Not to mention that there wouldn't be a superhero movie boom. But the Blade films have been plagued with their own set of behind-the-scenes problems over the years. Disastrous test screenings, clashes between stars and directors, and more led to the third film in the series, Blade: Trinity, ending on a sour note. It's a shame that the series ended the way it did, as there were numerous plans over the years to make Blade into a franchise that could have rivaled the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Blade's First Film Originally Ended With Him Fighting Morbius

The first Blade film, directed by Stephen Norrington, ends on a triumphant note. Blade has defeated Deacon Frost (Stephen Dorff), and continues his battles against the legions of the undead in Moscow. But that's not originally what happened. In a deleted scene, Blade convinces Dr. Karen Jensen (N'Bushe Wright) not to give him a serum to cure his bloodlust, saying “I still have a job to do.” The camera then pans to reveal a mysterious figure clad in a black trenchcoat, staring menacingly at the Daywalker. This was meant to be none other than Morbius, the Living Vampire — setting the stage for more supernatural creatures that Blade would fight.

This wasn't an unusual development — in fact, Blade and Morbius did have a history in the comics. The Living Vampire was part of the supernatural team known as the Midnight Sons along with Blade. Later, when the two were at odds, Morbius ended up biting the Daywalker. This had the side effect of granting Blade even more supernatural powers, including a healing factor, superhuman strength and the ability to sense other supernatural beings. Writer David S. Goyer even revealed on the commentary track that he and director Stephen Norrington had talks about a sequel featuring Morbius as the villain. However, those plans were scrapped when Norrington left the film. Morbius would ultimately make his big screen debut, with Jared Leto playing the Living Vampire — but that didn't turn out so well.

'Blade: Trinity' Would Have Set Up A Spinoff Featuring Another Marvel Monster

The Blade franchise would once again try to launch a series of spinoffs with Blade: Trinity, as Hannibal King (Ryan Reynolds) and Abigail Whistler (Jessica Biel) got the lion's share of focus throughout the film. This was met with negative reception — not only from audiences and critics but from Snipes himself, who even ended up suing Goyer and New Line Cinema. An alternate ending for the film that would have set up the Nightstalkers' solo adventures was released as part of the DVD, and finds them fighting a massive werewolf — who is none other than Jack Russell, Werewolf by Night!

Once again, Russell is a character that's had history with Blade as the two served on the Midnight Suns together. But with Blade: Trinity striking out at the box office, those plans never came to be. Ironically, a spinoff did happen in the form of Blade: The Series, starring Kirk "Sticky Fingaz" Jones as the Daywalker and picking up immediately after the events of Blade Trinity. A notable fact was that Blade had a new set of allies in the series, and no mention of the Nightstalkers was made. But even Blade: The Series suffered setbacks, and was canceled after a single season. The Werewolf by Night finally got his due last year with a Disney+ special, which saw Gael Garcia Bernal stepping into Russell's furry shoes.

The Original Plan For Blade Trinity Featured An Apocalyptic Wasteland

In the wake of Blade: Trinity's release, fans wondered what would have happened if the film had gone in a different route. It turns out that Goyer, who directed Trinity in addition to penning all three Blade films, had a much different story for the Daywalker in mind. Prior to Trinity's release, Goyer revealed that his original plan for the film took place 40 years in the future — and things didn't look good. Vampires had managed to overtake the planet, plunging the world into eternal night and using humans as livestock. Only Blade stood in the way of his bloodsucking foes completely overrunning the Earth.

It's not hard to see why Goyer cooked up this scenario. His previous two Blade scripts took great care to build out vampire society, showcasing how the bloodsucking race could live among humans. Plus the idea of Blade being the underdog in a world full of the things he hated had perfect dramatic weight. Ultimately, Goyer felt like this concept would take away from the more grounded nature that the first two Blade films had. "I felt like part of the fun of Blade is that it had been set in the real world, so I changed my mind and decided to do this instead," he said during a set visit.

There have been multiple attempts over the years to revive the Blade films. A crossover with the Underworld films was pitched, but ultimately never came to light as the Blade film rights reverted back to Marvel Studios. Despite having a bona fide star in Mahershala Ali, the Blade reboot has suffered a number of setbacks including a director change and multiple scripts, as well as the SAG-AFTRA/WGA strike leading to the film being put on indefinite hold. Still one has to wonder what would have happened had these Blade films come to light. Could Blade have helmed his own supernatural universe a la the Universal monsters? Fans of the Daywalker will just have to settle for seeing how he fits in the MCU.

