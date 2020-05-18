‘Blade’: Mahershala Ali Shares Drawing of Himself as Marvel Hero and… Damn

With all due respect to Wesley Snipes, whose first and second Blade films still remain ahead-of-their-time-but-also-firmly-embedded-within-their-time superhero action-horror classics, Mahershala Ali just owned the character. We’ve known about him playing the Marvel-created daywalking vampire-hunting hero for some time now. But Ali just took to Instagram to post the first drawing of himself as the character. And… just… damn.

If this is official concept art for the character design of Blade, I’m all in. His hair? An incredible ’90s-feeling flat top with a ferocious cut down to the side. His sunglasses? A little reminiscent of Alita: Battle Angel, but why mess with perfection? His earring? Obviously. His mustache? Double obviously. His necklace contrasting with his dark mock turtleneck? There are not enough obviouslys to go around. His freaking sword on his back?! RIP, me.

But the best part about this drawing? Ali’s smile, showing off just a touch of fang. Blade is often seen as inhabiting a dark, violent, explicitly horror-tinged world, making some fans wonder what that might look like in Kevin Feige‘s typically light and banter-fueled Marvel Cinematic Universe. This drawing’s smile, which to me reads, “I am beyond excited to hunt some vampires and have a good time doing so!”, might point us in the curious tonal direction of the flick. And for any MCU flick to take a “curious tonal direction” is a win in my book. All hail this drawing of Mahershala Ali as Blade, easily the third best Blade film thus far.

Check out Ali’s IG post below, and bask in the glory of it all. Once you’ve come down from that high (you will never come down from that high), here’s Feige’s plans for incorporating Blade into the MCU’s Phase 5.