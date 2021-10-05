An official Marvel Twitter account might have unintentionally revealed that the Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali will hit theaters in October 2022. While it’s possible the account made a mistake with the tweet that has since been removed, the new release date comes from an official source that lists several other Marvel projects with their already confirmed release date.

The official Indian Marvel account on Twitter had previously published a calendar of releases with upcoming MCU films, setting the release date for each movie in the country. Among the films featured in the calendar are Eternals on this November 5, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and The Marvels on November 11, 2022.

The release dates for all the projects in the calendar correspond to the dates that have already been confirmed by Disney and Marvel. So, it’s curious to notice that Blade is part of the calendar and that it’s supposedly coming to theaters on October 7, 2022.

The release announcement for Blade might be the result of an internal communication error (or at least a typo), so we should take the news with a grain of salt. However, if Blade indeed gets released next year, the MCU would be pushing five movies per year on theaters. Add all the productions developed exclusively for Disney+, such as Hawkeye and She-Hulk, and the cinematic universe would have a massive expansion in only a couple of years.

Helmed by Mogul Mowgli's director Bassam Tariq, Blade will give Ali the part of Marvel’s vampire hunter, made famous by a trilogy of films with Wesley Snipes in the lead role. There’s still no news on the project’s plot, casting, and filming, making the possible October 2022 release even more surprising.

Once the news about Blade’s October 2022 release gets confirmed or dismissed by Disney, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider. Here's a screenshot of the original tweet below:

