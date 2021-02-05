What's cooler than Mahershala Ali playing Blade in the upcoming MCU film of the daywalking vampire slayer hero? This movie being written by one of the most talented in the game — and it getting an incredible-sounding new title to boot.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Blade, the Vampire Slayer (god, what a cool title!) will be written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour, an award-winning playwright and screenwriter whose credits have ranged from the comedy of Pen15 to the grindhouse gore of Hunters to the masterpiece of superhero muckraking that was HBO's Watchmen. Her choice comes after a long search from Marvel, of which Ali was directly involved, and represents a big leap of inclusion for Marvel Studios; Osei-Kuffour will be the first Black woman to write a Marvel movie. In fact, Marvel was only searching for Black writers for this project, a far cry from the original Wesley Snipes-starring trilogy written entirely by the white David. S Goyer.

Image via New Line Cinema

We still don't know who will direct the film (the next goal for Marvel, with the goal of working directly with Osei-Kuffour) or any plot details, but we do know that the MCU's take on Blade will serve as an MCU Phase 5-starting screen reboot for the character, removed from that Goyer/Snipes trilogy. We also know, roughly, what Ali look like as the character, as he shared a drawing of himself as Blade. It is, with no hyperbole, really really freaking cool. And the fact that such a freaking cool writer has been tapped for this project gives me high hopes moving forward.

Who would you like to see direct the film? I'll start the speculating at Rick Fumiyama, especially fresh off his success helming episodes of The Mandalorian.

Share Share Tweet Email

In Praise of the Real Heroes of 'Silence of the Lambs': The Bug Boys "You mean this is like a clue from a real murder case? Cool!"