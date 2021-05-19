After over a decade of speculation, a new Blade movie is finally getting close to rolling cameras. Marvel understandably took its time before introducing the vampire slayer to the cinematic universe, as Wesley Snipes’s performance in the original trilogy of films is downright iconic. 1998’s Blade was the film that relaunched the superhero genre in the wake of Batman & Robin’s failure, and any reboot would have to honor that legacy while also introducing a new interpretation that could feasibly fit within the canon of the MCU.

The news from summer 2019 that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali would be stepping into the role is about as exciting as you can get; Ali is one of the best actors of his generation, and early reports indicate that he’ll be heavily involved in the creative process of revitalizing the character. Although a firm release date has yet to be set, recent reports revealed that Marvel is looking for a Black director to step behind the camera with an intended start of production around summer 2022.

Watchmen alum Stacy Osei-Kuffour is writing the script, and Blade is likely to be one of Marvel’s most important upcoming projects. This is the first time we’ll see vampires introduced into the MCU, and it’s unclear if Marvel will head in a more horror-centric direction than the studio has ever attempted before. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige certainly has never struggled with pairing great directors with the Marvel characters, and we think these are some of the filmmakers who could knock this challenge out of the park.

Chinonye Chukwu

Marvel has frequently looked towards independent cinema darlings like Jon Watts (from Cop Car to Spider-Man: Homecoming) or Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (from Mississppi Grind to Captain Marvel) for their films. While there’s always a concern that the massive spectacle of a Marvel budget and the pressure of fitting within the complex interconnected narrative could be overwhelming to an indie director, Chinonye Chukwu is a filmmaker with a remarkable command of tension, atmosphere, and deliberate pacing. These would all be things important in bringing Blade’s fantasy world to life. Chukwu’s last film Clemency is one of the most underrated films of the past few years, and while the death row drama is certainly a tough watch, getting someone with Chukwu’s knack for gravitas would be an exciting way to differentiate Marvel’s Blade from the Snipes films.

Regina King

One Night In Miami… unfortunately missed out on a Best Picture Oscar nomination, but Regina King’s directorial debut was one of the most acclaimed films of last year and certainly signified that she would be moving onto bigger things. King is one of the most-awarded actresses of her generation and is incredibly respected, so it’s safe to say that Ali would be very interested in working with her to find a unique spin on Blade. There’s also the exciting prospect that King might want to direct herself onscreen too — how cool would it be to see her step into the role of a gender-swapped Deacon Frost?

Anthony Hemingway

Anthony Hemingway didn’t get a fair shot with his first film. Handpicked by George Lucas to helm Lucas’s passion project Red Tails, Hemingway was virtually ignored throughout the press junket as critics tended to focus on the Lucasfilm connections more than the merit of his direction. Red Tails has earned a little more praise after the initial criticisms died down (it was briefly streaming on Disney+ and is now available on HBO Max), and Hemingway has kept up a steady routine of television work in the meantime on series ranging from The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story to Underground to Genius: Aretha. Say what you will about Red Tails’s script, but the action is pretty thrilling throughout, and Hemingway’s extensive TV experience signifies he’s no stranger to working within the confines of a complex overarching story.

Shaka King

Shaka King seems like an obvious pick for nearly any project in development, as Judas and the Black Messiah took the film industry by storm and earned six Oscar nominations, including the historic Best Supporting Actor win for Daniel Kaluuya alongside a Best Picture nomination. Not only was Judas and the Black Messiah an important story, but King showed off his genre flare with homages to classic 70s crime films and a gripping third act that make him well suited for maintaining tension throught an MCU set piece. King is likely sifting through several offers now, but the prospect of working with someone as respected as Mahershala Ali might prove mighty enticing.

Rick Famuyiwa

Rick Famuyiwa is another seemingly obvious pick, as he’s already a Disney favorite thanks to his work on The Mandalorian. It’s hard to think of better prep work than crafting a stylized, genre-bending entry into the massive Star Wars universe, so it’s easy to imagine Famuyiwa doing the same for Marvel. There’s also the sense that Famuiya is owed a project like this; after his film Dope was a Sundance sensation, Famuyiwa was courted by DC to direct The Flash, which was beset by delays and creative conflicts that ultimately led to Famuyiwa's exit (and he was far from the last director to attempt to get that particular adaptation off the ground). Last we heard Famuyiwa was in development on the graphic novel adaptation Black Hole, but he could potentially be able to clear his schedule ahead of the Blade shoot next summer.

Dee Rees

Dee Rees is best known as the auteur behind the searing historical drama Mudbound, but she’s shown versatility through directing episodes of the Netflix comedy Space Force and the Amazon sci-fi anthology Electric Dreams, not to mention her breakout drama Pariah. Rees’s most recent film, the Netflix feature The Last Thing He Wanted, took a critical beating, so a change of gears in the form of a horror-tinged comic book adaptation might be just the kind of thing she's looking for. Rees’s films are also just gorgeous to look at — Mudbound cinematographer Rachel Morrison became the first woman nominated for the Best Cinematography Oscar, and she would go on to shoot Black Panther. With both a distinguished style and plenty of versatile experience, Rees ticks all the boxes.

Janicza Bravo

We’ve been hearing buzz about Janicza Bravo’s debut feature Zola for well over a year now, and after a January 2020 Sundance debut the film is finally set to hit theaters in June. Early praise commended Bravo’s biting satire and nimble pacing, signifying her as someone to watch. She’s no novice either, with TV credits including Them, Forever, and Atlanta’s uproarious “Juneteenth” episode, and Marvel could definitely benefit from enthusiasm for Zola when making their announcement. Getting a younger filmmaker like Bravo would signify that Blade would be something radically different from the previous films.

