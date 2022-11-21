Production for Blade is set to resume as Marvel has now found a new director to helm the project following the departure of Bassam Tariq, who in September stepped away from the film that will introduce the vampire-hunting hero to the MCU. According to a new report from Deadline, Marvel has brought on French filmmaker Yann Demange to serve as director for Blade. Additionally, the franchise has also found a new scribe in Emmy-nominated screenwriter Michael Starrbury, who is now tasked with the job of writing a new script for a film that has sadly been in development hell for quite some time now. Fans will be hoping that this would be the last creative overhaul that the project undergoes, as they're no doubt eager to see Mahershala Ali, cast in the lead, get on with hunting vampires.

Tariq vacated his role as director for the project due to what Marvel described as "continued shifts in our production schedule." The amicable split saw Tariq remain on board as one of the executive producers of the film. Marvel would then place the project, which was in the pre-production stages, on hold as it sought to fill the vacant roles. It was not the first time the creative department for the film was seeing a shake-up, as Marvel staple writer Beau DeMayo had earlier been brought on to replace Stacy Osei-Kuffour, the original writer who provided the script that Tariq worked on.

According to insider reports, Marvel is tasking the new creative team with developing a dark tone, unprecedented to the MCU, for Blade, which is perhaps in an effort to mirror the original Blade movies that starred Wesley Snipes as the titular hero. After two months on the hunt, Marvel seems to have landed the right candidate in Demange, who broke out with his directorial debut '71, which earned rave critical reviews. He's proven to be versatile at his craft having worked in different genres. With directorial credits in the horror miniseries, Dead Set and HBO's horror show, Lovecraft Country, Demange seems to have been where Marvel wants Blade to go, thus it comes as no surprise that he beat a number of other contenders to the job. The France-born, London-raised filmmaker is also known for directing the 2018 crime drama White Boy Rick starring Matthew McConaughey, and is currently working as the director and executive producer on the horror series Scanners for HBO, as well as the film Dammi under his personal banner, Wayward.

Starrbury is best known for his Emmy nomination for an episode of the drama When They See Us. His other credits include coming-of-age drama The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, and the limited series Colin in Black & White. He is currently working on The Come Up which is in pre-production.

Blade is now scheduled to begin production in Atlanta in early 2023 with Marvel eyeing a release date of September 6, 2024, if all goes as planned.