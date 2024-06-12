The Big Picture Blade reboot facing major setback as director Yann Demange reportedly exits, leaving fans in suspense.

Production is halted on the highly anticipated vampire hunter saga, plunging the project into development limbo.

Like its protagonist, the Blade reboot finds itself in a dark, unpredictable world with obstacles at every turn.

It's almost poetic that a movie about vampires, creatures of the night often beset by curses, would find itself entangled in its own real-life curse. Marvel's Blade, the highly anticipated reboot of the iconic vampire hunter saga, is staking its claim for the most unlucky film going after, hitting a major setback as it has reportedly lost its director Yann Demange, plunging the project back into the dreaded limbo of development hell, following an exclusive by TheWrap. With production halted and fans left in suspense, the tale of Blade seems to mirror the dark, unpredictable world of its protagonist, where nothing is ever as it seems and obstacles lurk around every corner.

Demange is the second director to step away from the project after Bassam Tariq left some time ago. However, it is suggested that this parting was entirely amicable, indicating that creative differences rather than conflicts might have been at play. The screenplay for Blade has seen multiple iterations, with notable writers Michael Starrbury, Nic Pizzolatto, and Michael Green contributing to its drafts. Currently, Marvel veteran Eric Pearson, who recently worked on The Fantastic Four, is reportedly at the helm of the scriptwriting process.

Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali remains attached to star as Blade, despite swirling rumors about his potential involvement in the next Jurassic World film with Universal and Amblin. This dual commitment could suggest a busy schedule for Ali, but his attachment to the Blade project seems steadfast, at least for now.

Marvel Wants to Get 'Blade' Right

Image by Jefferson Chacon

An insider with knowledge of the production has implied that Marvel Studios is prioritising getting Blade right over rushing its release. This sentiment is reportedly aligned with the studio's new strategy of producing fewer films annually, shifting from quantity to quality. Marvel's next slate of films, including Deadpool & Wolverine, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four, are all either nearing completion or well underway.

This shift reportedly allows the Blade team more breathing room to perfect the film without the pressure of tight deadlines. Since its announcement at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Blade has faced several setbacks. These delays have only increased the pressure on Marvel to deliver a film that lives up to the legacy of the original Blade movies from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Despite the numerous hurdles, Marvel has set a tentative release date for Blade on November 7, 2025. However, given the project's history of delays and the studio's current emphasis on quality over speed, fans might want to take this date with a grain of salt.