Though it can be tempting to talk about modern-day superhero movies kicking off in the 2000s (thanks to films like X-Men, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and The Dark Knight), it’s more appropriate to go back to Blade as a series of films that demonstrated a rising interest in big-budget superhero movies. The first movie came out in 1998, and was enough of a critical and financial success to get two sequels, both of which were released in the first half of the 2000s alongside various other blockbuster superhero flicks. But then another important thing about Blade, as a trilogy, is the fact the three movies were trailblazers, to some extent, by showing that R-rated superhero movies could find a decent enough audience. Additionally, Blade was also significant for being a Black-led superhero movie (Spawn and Steel did predate it, sure, but those movies weren’t quite as successful, to say the least).

There’s long been talk of a rebooted Blade movie with Mahershala Ali in the titular role, which would enable the character to fully enter the MCU… but it hasn’t happened yet. Not counting a voice-only cameo in Eternals, Wesley Snipes’s Blade ended up making a brief yet memorable appearance in the MCU first, being one of many surprising extended cameos in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine. For anyone waiting for more Blade (again, it doesn’t even seem like a guarantee at this stage), now might well be as good a time as any to revisit the original three movies featuring Marvel’s iconic half-vampire, half-human, and fully badass superhero. These movies – not including Deadpool & Wolverine – do differ in quality, and the trilogy is ranked below accordingly, starting with one notable misfire and then ending on a more positive note, giving praise to the two Blade films that work pretty well, and briefly going over why they still satisfy all these years later.

3 'Blade: Trinity' (2004)

Director: David S. Goyer

Trilogies can be tricky when it comes to keeping things consistent, and this is as true for the superhero genre as any other. Take Spider-Man 3 and The Dark Knight Rises, for example, which are generally considered the weakest entries of their respective trilogies (though Spider-Man 3 has, to be fair, become more well-appreciated as the years have gone on). Both are significantly better than Blade: Trinity, which might be one of the worst – or at least one of the most disappointing – movies of 2004. It brought the whole Wesley Snipes run of Blade movies to a screeching halt, and actually sitting through the entire thing makes it pretty easy to understand why. The most notable problem is the sidelining of the titular character himself. There were some scene-stealing characters, both heroic and villainous, in the other two movies, sure… but Blade still felt like a protagonist and more or less the focus. That’s not the case here.

Indeed, there’s a trinity of heroes here, with Blade teaming up with the forgettable and oftentimes annoying Nightstalkers, with some other iffy comedic relief characters also serving to steal the spotlight. Somehow, Blade: Trinity also makes the idea of its titular character taking on Dracula feel surprisingly boring. You’d think the ultimate, super-powered vampire hunter butting heads with the most famous vampire in the history of fiction would be cool, but you’d sadly be dead wrong. Blade: Trinity doesn’t satisfy as a horror movie, an action flick, or even a superhero-flavored theme park ride of sorts. It is a deeply irritating film that also feels rather passionless, as if no one’s heart was really in the project overall, and everyone just desperately wanted the process of making it to be over. While slogging through the movie itself as a viewer, it can be, at times, easy to sympathize with that feeling.

2 'Blade' (1998)

Director: Stephen Norrington

With the endurance test that was Trinity out of the way, things now get a whole lot better. The first Blade movie is quite good overall; very distinctly of the 1990s and no other possible decade, but in a way that’s also charming and quite nostalgic now, given over a quarter of a century has passed since the movie’s release. All the things that were novel about Blade, as a series, were first put on display with this film, obviously. It’s a narratively simple movie that mostly serves to introduce the charismatic and unstoppable titular character, alongside having a good deal of horror-tinged action and a ton of style (again, all in a very ‘90s way). Really, the plot is pretty straightforward, for better or worse, boiling down to there being vampires who pose a threat to the world, with Blade stopping at nothing to eradicate them all.

Things get a little more personal, inevitably, between Blade and the film’s central antagonist, Deacon Frost, but anyone after something narratively deep or thematically complex might be disappointed. Still, looking for those things in a movie like Blade might well be silly in the first place. As a bloody and hard-edged superhero movie that’s very much no-nonsense about delivering the gory goods, Blade satisfies and proves more than watchable. That’s enough, really, in the end. The movie is successful as entertainment and has earned the cult following of sorts it’s amassed in the years (well, closer to decades, now) since its initial release.

1 'Blade II' (2002)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

With Blade II, you get the best of both worlds, because it continues to be stylish and action-packed in much the same way that the first movie was, while also building the world and introducing various new characters, albeit in a much more satisfying fashion than Blade: Trinity. It represents this trilogy reaching its full potential, and some of that comes from the fact that Guillermo del Toro was the director of this one. He brings his typical style and bold visual sensibilities to the already-established world of Blade, and he turned out to be a great match for the series. While not as disturbing as some of del Toro’s other horror movies, Blade II still gets a little creepy, thanks to its atmosphere and unapologetically bloody violence (things that can be found in the other movies, sure, but the world as presented here feels more tangible and unsettling).

The premise here is also a little more engaging than the story found in the first Blade, with Blade II upping the stakes by having a conflict that threatens humans and vampires alike. Blade forms an uneasy alliance with some others, with certain truths emerging and new villains coming out of the woodwork as things progress. The story probably shouldn’t be what you're there for exclusively, but it’s more than decent here, as there’s a bit more moral complexity to things and a few new characters that make an impression alongside the likes of Snipes and Kris Kristofferson returning from the first movie. It’s a fairly underrated movie overall, coming out when superhero movies were starting to pick up steam on a whole other level, all the while – like the other two movies – predating the immensely successful R-rated superhero movies that would eventually start ruling the box office more and more from the 2010s onwards.