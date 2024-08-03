The Big Picture 'Blade's modernization of vampires, immersed in techno horror, set a new standard that captivated viewers like never before.

Wesley Snipes' iconic reveal as Blade showcases smart direction and stellar filmmaking that sets the stage for a superhero legend.

Blade's action-packed opening scene not only slays vampires but also subtly lays the groundwork for the film's unique world-building.

After being noticeably absent from Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic Con panel, the status of the new Blade film starring Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali remains uncertain as the entire franchise shifts course in dramatic fashion. Marvel Studios’ lack of confidence and confounding inability to execute a plan to bring back one of the first characters that put them on the big-screen map is particularly odd considering Blade’s relative simplicity, not to mention the absolute jackpot they’ve hit having Ali attached. Blade’s underwhelming inclusion in Deadpool & Wolverine will only briefly satiate fans of the character and likely will only remind them of the new film’s bizarre status in pre-production purgatory. With the character’s future in question, there has never been a better time to revisit the opening scene of Blade, directed by Steve Norrington and written by David S. Goyer, and explore how Wesley Snipes' iconic introduction as the titular vampire slayer helps the film to stand out from the legions of other superhero films that followed in its footsteps.

Blade (1998) Blade, a half-human, half-vampire "daywalker," dedicates his life to hunting vampires. Discovering a plot by the ambitious vampire Deacon Frost to awaken the blood god La Magra, Blade must confront his past and face Frost in a deadly battle. With the help of Dr. Karen Jenson, he battles to prevent Frost from unleashing chaos. Release Date August 21, 1998 Director Stephen Norrington Cast Wesley Snipes , Stephen Dorff , Kris Kristoffersen , N'Bushe Wright , Donal Logue Udo Kier , Arly Jover , Traci Lords Runtime 120 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers David S. Goyer Studio(s) New Line Cinema , Marvel Enterprises , Amen Ra Films , Imaginary Forces Distributor(s) New Line Cinema Sequel(s) Blade II , Blade: Trinity Franchise(s) Blade Expand

'Blade' Signaled a Shift in the Depiction of Vampires on the Big Screen

Close

One of Blade’s greatest successes is its modernization of the vampire. The film is one of the forerunners of the "modern vampire," something that would catch fire across novels, TV shows, and other films. Blade takes its interpretation of the creatures and sends the audience down a horrifying descent into techno hell. Following a nameless man lured into a club, the scene’s blaring music and flashing lights immediately communicate that this isn’t your classic vampire story. As blood begins to pour from sprinklers from the ceiling, the clubbers raise their hands in celebration, as if they’d waited the entire night to soak in it. The imagery is striking, and the crimson red of the blood pops on the screen.

Here, common vampire behaviors are amplified. They don’t just suck the blood of their victims or drink wine glasses full of it. They bathe in it, dance in it. These vampires would seem more at home on MTV’s The Real World than in Transylvania, but they are nevertheless just as dangerous. The film synthesizes fantasy horror and the late 90s aesthetic effortlessly. Through a brief glimpse into how these vampires behave, its tone is clear, all without a single vampire being slain.

Smart Direction Helped Build Wesley Snipes' Blade into a Superhero Icon

Images via New Line Cinema

As the victim of the vampires finds himself beaten and bloodsoaked, Blade finally makes his arrival. The club’s frantic hedonism turns into unbridled defensive fear. Norrington chooses to display the vampire’s reactions before revealing Blade. It’s a simple choice but undeniably intelligent filmmaking. The shift in tone is palpable through the droning score riding below images of the crowd baring their fangs. This mysterious figure is known to the bloodthirsty clubbers, and their physical response articulates that shift. He is not here as a friend. Blade isn’t fully revealed in the frame until the vampires back up in a silent panic. The way the emotion in the room is conveyed through the direction is fantastic and plays an enormous part in the success of this introduction. Should Blade have just announced his entrance, or just walked into the room, the scene would have lacked the energy that’s a vital aspect as to why this scene has maintained its status as one of the very best in the genre.

As Blade is finally revealed to the audience — black leather outfit, eager smile, and sunglasses — the filmmakers illustrate exactly who he is, all in just 30 seconds of screen time. This is extremely efficient filmmaking behind the camera and only galvanizes the power of a star performance in front of it. Snipes’ effortless cool factor is essential to the character, but without confident direction, the character would lose what the performer is bringing. Snipes perfectly embodies what Norrington and Goyer’s version of Blade exemplifies. Much like Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark or Heath Ledger as the Joker, this is a perfect meeting of character and actor. Smart direction and a deep understanding of the craft make these iconic characters pop.

'Blade' Builds Its World Through Action

Images via New Line Cinema

Once the action kicks off, the fight between Blade and the crowd of vampires isn’t just a hodgepodge of mindless executions. While still full of moments that should satisfy the audience hungry for vampire slaying, the film manages to communicate information through combat. The rules of the world are on full display as the vampires completely disintegrate when killed: a small detail that’s imperative to Blade’s mission. No body, no evidence. Blade achieves this through various means — whether it’s silver stakes, shotguns, or his sword, the scene brings plenty of variety and gives the audience a further understanding of how this world operates. It’s truly a masterclass in visual storytelling and subtle world-building.

There are a multitude of lessons to be learned in Blade’s spectacular opening scene. Norrington intelligently uses the tools available to him and trusts in the power of visual storytelling to introduce the audience to Blade. While it may seem silly to praise elementary filmmaking tactics, the modern superhero film, with rare exceptions, has often lost the art of formal skill and artistic expression. This fact becomes even more evident when revisiting the films that initiated the superhero boom, and Blade is just one key example. Over 25 years later, this simple and masterfully crafted scene perfectly introduces the world of the film’s lead character — the real Marvel Jesus. Should Mahershala Ali’s Blade film come to fruition, one can only hope it will be given the same care as the original film.

Blade is available to rent on Prime Video

Rent on Prime Video