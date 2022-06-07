The filming of Marvel Studios’ one of the most anticipated projects Blade will begin next month in Atlanta, GA, and New Orleans, LA, as per ProductionList. The project was announced at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con panel by the studio head Kevin Feige, and actor Mahershala Ali will be playing the titular role.

The brief project summary states, “he is known to be a vampire hunter— half-mortal, half-immortal — who tries to rid the world of vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.” Marvel has been eyeing a way to reboot the character for years. But with recent titles like Multiverse of Madness and Moon Knight leaning into supernatural elements and some even name-dropping 'vampires', it seems like it’s about time Blade enters the MCU.

Feige told Fandango, “We have, for years, wanted to find a new way into Blade. We love that character. We love that world.” The first Blade movie made in 1998 with Wesley Snipes as the titular hunter, Eric Brooks, is thought to be one of the best Marvel movies before the MCU. The R-rated action flick spawned two sequels and a TV series in 2006. Snipes even showed interest in returning to a Blade 4, but the idea never took off. Nonetheless, Academy Award winner Ali had an idea that he didn’t shy away from pitching to Marvel Studios. Feige revealed:

“Mahershala wanted to come in and meet with us. And when Mahershala wants to meet, you take the meeting. And I think he had just come off of his second Academy Award. And we were talking very polite, and he was talking about what a fan he is, and then he just cut right to it, and was like 'Blade.' And we were like, 'Yes.'”

Reacting to Ali’s casting Snipes told ComicBook, “Ali [is] a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together.” While there are not many details known about the project Feige has confirmed the movie will take place in Marvel's Phase 5.

Eric Carroll will serve as the producer along with Feige. Bassam Tariq is set to direct with a script by Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Along with two-time Oscar winner Ali, British actor Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods), and Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad) are cast in a yet to be confirmed roles. Blade will begin filming on July 4, stay tuned at Collider for future Blade news!