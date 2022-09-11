Though we didn't get any news on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's reboot for Blade at the D23 Expo, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff did manage to snag an interview with one of the film's stars during her time at the Tribeca Film Festival. While interviewing actor Aaron Pierre for his role in Clement Virgo's Brother, the two were able to carve a little time out to discuss Pierre's involvement in Disney's MCU, and what his part in the franchise means to him.

As fans know, the Daywalker is returning. This time Blade will be fully incorporated into the ever-expanding MCU, and it's Phase 5 in the Multiverse Saga. With it being so early in the film's development, no details on the plot have been disclosed at this time, but we do know that the MCU is heading into darker territory, and could possibly be setting us up for some Midnight Sons action? Following his brief introduction in Phase 4's Eternals, Eric Brooks, AKA Blade, was announced to be played by Moonlight's Oscar-winning Mahershala Ali, taking the role over from Wesley Snipes. In the months following it was confirmed that both Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) and Pierre would be joining the cast.

Prior to Blade's filming in October, Pierre is currently at TIFF for his upcoming film Brother, where Nemiroff caught up with him. With the MCU constantly growing, from Disney+ miniseries to all the exciting upcoming projects, we wanted to know how Pierre was feeling boarding such a huge franchise. When asked about his undisclosed role in the Blade reboot, Pierre had nothing but good things to say:

"I think it's just the MCU is something that, from a very young age, I've always looked to and been inspired by and been excited by - and at times been empowered by. You know, particularly with movies like Black Panther and things like this. So, I think for me, honestly, it's just - I'm just tremendously grateful and just abundantly thankful to even have been considered to become part of that family."

For those unfamiliar, Blade is a half-human, half-vampire hero who's made it his life's mission to exterminate the vampire population that feeds off the world. Uninhibited by the curses that afflict vampires, such as weaknesses to the sun and garlic, Blade takes on the mantle of Daywalker, a dhampir with the super-strength of vampires who can stalk both the night and day, as well as regeneration powers. Blade was first introduced to Marvel Comics in Tomb of Dracula in the early '70s by writer Marv Wolfman as a supporting character. The vamp killer quickly became a fan-favorite, pushing the creators to give him his very own story, albeit a dark story. When Eric Brooks was still in his mother's womb, she was bitten by a vampire who drank from her blood, imparting the infant with a thirst for blood and vampiric powers. It's this dark origin that drives Blade's determination to slay vampires.

Pierre starred in Amazon Prime Video's drama series The Underground Railroad and Krypton before appearing in M. Night Shyamalan's Old as Mid-Sized Sedan. He'll also be starring as the titular role in Disney's upcoming live-action film Mufasa: The Lion King in 2024.

The Blade reboot is adapted by writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen), and is being helmed by filmmaker Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli). Blade is currently in development and will begin filming in October.