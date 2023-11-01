This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Looks like Marvel is stepping away from massive budgets on their upcoming films. According to a new report from Variety, the studio reportedly wants to shoot their upcoming Blade reboot for under $100 million, after lead Mahershala Ali threatened to walk away from the project after numerous delays related to the film's script. The film was recently taken off the release schedule as it is being reworked, with no release date in sight.