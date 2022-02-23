It has just been announced that Krypton and The Underground Railroad's Aaron Pierre has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' upcoming Blade reboot in an undisclosed role. It has already been announced that two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will be playing the title character. Frequent Spike Lee collaborator Delroy Lindo will also appear in the film in a currently unknown role. Bassam Tariq will direct from a script by Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Tariq directed 2020's festival darling Mogul Mowgli while Osei-Kuffour has served as a story editor on HBO's Watchmen and Prime Video's Hunters.

Marvel has declined to comment on the new casting development. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is serving as the film's producer. The new Blade adaptation has been in development since 2019 when it was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con. This will be the first Blade film since 2004's Blade: Trinity and to not feature Wesley Snipes as the titular character.

On top of his starring roles on the two previously mentioned TV series', Pierre has appeared in M. Night Shyamalan's Old as rapper Mid-Sized Sedan. Pierre was just tapped by Disney to voice Mufasa in Barry Jenkins' upcoming prequel to The Lion King, and will also appear in the upcoming films Brother, Foe, and Rebel Ridge.

Ali, who won the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his performances in Moonlight and Green Book, just starred in Apple TV+'s Swan Song, and will next be seen in the miniseries The Plot as well as the film Leave the World Behind. Lindo, who is perhaps best known for Get Shorty and Da 5 Bloods, will next make appearances in the upcoming shows Anansi Boys and Harlem's Kitchen.

The character of Blade originated as a supporting character in the comic book Tomb of Dracula, and quickly became a cult phenomenon. The character catapulted its popularity when the first Blade movie was released in 1996, which took home $131.2 million against a $45 million budget. The original film's two sequels were also successful at the box office. The new Blade film is still currently in the development phase, and all that is currently known about the film's plot is that it will take place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

