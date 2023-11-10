The Big Picture Disney has announced new theatrical release dates for several movies, including Blade, which will now hit theaters on November 7, 2025.

Along with Blade, Deadpool 3, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Mufasa: The Lion King prequel have also faced delays in their release dates.

The delays were expected due to the prolonged work stoppage caused by AMPTP's reluctance to strike a deal with SAG-AFTRA.

In the wake of the SAG-AFTRA, Disney released a slew of theatrical date changes including Marvel’s vampire hunter focused reboot, Blade. It previously held the slot of February 14, 2025, and now the film will release on November 7, 2025. Yann Demange is set to direct the film with Michael Starrbury and Nic Pizzolatto writing the script.

Blade wasn’t the only film from the House of Mouse to have its theatrical date changed. Deadpool 3, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and the prequel film Mufasa: The Lion King all had their release dates pushed back in an announcement for this slate of movies. With the months-long work stoppage, thanks to the AMPTP dragging their feet with SAG-AFTRA to make a deal, delays were to be expected.

What is Blade About?

Rebooted from the 1998 film trilogy by the same name starring Wesley Snipes, Blade is about Frank Blade, a vampire hunting dhampir who wishes to rid the world of vampires. The reboot stars Mahershala Ali, which was first announced in 2019 by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic Con. Ali made his first vocal appearance as the character in a cameo in the 2021 film Eternals. He also previously portrayed Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes in Netflix’s Luke Cage, though that series is not considered part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not much is known about Blade’s plot at this time other than it is part of Marvel’s Phase 5 lineup, and will also star Mia Goth and Delroy Lindo. Production was put on pause in Atlanta, Georgia, but with the resolution of the strikes, filming should begin again soon.

Blade is now set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025.