Collider can exclusively share the four cover variants for the first issue of Blade Runner 2039, the third and final chapter in the series featuring the Blade Runner known as Aahna “Ash” Ashina. The story bridges the gap between the first and the second Blade Runner movies, featuring characters that first debuted in theaters.

Blade Runner Ash made her comic book debut in 2019 in a series named Blade Runner 2019. The sequel, Blade Runner 2039, was launched in 2020. Each series follows Ash in a different decade, showing how the world changed between Scott Ridley’s original film, which takes place in 2019, and Denis Villeneuve’s sequel, taking place in 2049. Now, Blade Runner 2039 will explore the evolution of the Replicants as Ash will battle Luv, the First Angel, created by scientist Niander Wallace. Luv was first seen in Blade Runner 2049, played by Sylvia Hoeks.

To celebrate the launching of the new series, Titan Comics and publisher Alcon invited four artists to draw covers for Blade Runner 2039’s first issue. Three of these covers are drawn by Junggeun Yoon, Veronica Fish, and Butch Guice, with the fourth being a concept art cover by Syd Mead, one of the main people responsible for designing the Blade Runner franchise aesthetic. Returning from the previous Ash series, the core creative team of Blade Runner 2039 comprises writer Mike Johnson (Supergirl), artist Andres Guinaldo (Justice League Dark), and colorist Marco Lesko. Commenting on the new series launching, Titan Comics Senior Creative Editor, David Leach said:

“This new series marks both continuation as well as the conclusion Ash’s story, which started in Blade Runner 2019. It’s going to be the most dramatic of the series, and that’s saying a lot after what went down in ‘Blade Runner 2029’! It’s great to be working with Johnson, Guinaldo and Lesko again, these guys are what makes it scream ‘Blade Runner’!”

Alcon's director of publishing, Jeff Conner, also added: "It's refreshing to have a comic character to grow and evolve the way Ash has. Mike and Andres are really doing something special. Fans of the series should be very pleased."

Blade Runner 2039 #1 will be available in comic bookshops and on digital this December. Check out the first issue covers and the new series synopsis below.

