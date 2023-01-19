Collider can exclusively share the four cover variants for the fifth and final Blade Runner 2039. Blade Runner 2039 is the final chapter in the comic book series featuring the Blade Runner known as Aahna “Ash” Ashina, who previously showed up in Blade Runner 2019 and Blade Runner 2029.

Ash made her comic book debut in 2019 with the release of a comic book series written to bridge the gap between the first and the second Blade Runner movies. Featuring characters and events from the two films, Blade Runner 2019 expands the universe created by Ridley Scott. That doesn’t mean the series is just a mindless spinoff, as Ash became a fan-favorite character capable of leading her own stories. No wonder the comic book series had two follow-ups, first with Blade Runner 2029 and now with Blade Runner 2039.

In BR2019, Ash becomes a motherly figure to the young Cleo, a girl who gets dragged into a dangerous conspiracy after her biological mother is replaced with a Replicant. Now, in BR2039, Cleo is back on Earth, trying to track down the Replicant that helped raise her. Ash is helping the girl, which means they are both targets for Wallace Corporation. That’s why Niander Wallace sends the Replicant Luv to hunt them down. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Luv is a key character in Blade Runner 2049, where she’s portrayed by Sylvia Hoeks.

In issue #5 of the current series, Ash and Cleo will have to cross the dangerous I-5 Highway while trying to escape Luv. The four variant covers put the two protagonists on the desolated road. Drawn by Lesley Li, Clark Bint, Syd Mead, and Nahuel Grego, each cover also highlights the artists’ specific style. Returning from the previous Ash series, the core creative team of Blade Runner 2039 comprises writer Mike Johnson (Supergirl), artist Andres Guinaldo (Justice League Dark), and colorist Marco Lesko.

The Future of the Blade Runner Franchise

While there’s no news of a third Blade Runner movie, the franchise keeps expanding in other media. Besides the comic book series, Blade Runner: Black Lotus also showed us the glory of Ridley’s universe with a beautifully animated series in 2021. Currently, Prime Video is developing a live-action series titled Blade Runner 2099. Ridley is back to produce the series, which will take us far in the franchise’s future.

Blade Runner 2039 #5 will be available in comic bookshops and on digital this June 14. Check out synopsis below: